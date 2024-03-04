What’s next for Travis Kelce’s newly retired brother Jason, could he become the new Tom Brady?

Jason Kelce, a name synonymous with dedication, perseverance, and exceptional talent on the football field, has decided to bid adieu to his illustrious NFL career.

At a poignant press conference on a recent Monday, Jason shared his decision to retire, marking the end of an era not just for him but for fans and the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he has been an integral part of throughout his 13-year career.

At 36, Jason isn't just stepping away from the game; he's stepping into a future brimming with possibilities. As a Super Bowl champion, a six-time All-Pro, and a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, his legacy is undisputed. The question on everyone's mind now is, what's next for Jason Kelce?

Jason's journey hasn't been confined to the gridiron. Alongside his brother Travis, he has ventured into the world of podcasting with New Heights.

© Gabriella Ricciardi Jason and Travis Kelce pose for a photo during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

Launched in September 2022, the show has quickly risen to become a cultural and sporting phenomenon, amassing over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Their dynamic discussions and Travis's high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift have catapulted the podcast to unprecedented popularity, sparking conversations about taking the show global.

© Lisa Lake Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of Kelce

Travis's enthusiasm for a live show in the UK, met with Jason's keen interest, hints at a New Heights world tour.

This venture could mark a thrilling new chapter for Jason, allowing him to engage with fans across the globe.

© Tim Nwachukwu Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs

However, after years of a rigorous NFL schedule, time with his wife and three children is precious, suggesting any potential tour might be on the horizon rather than an immediate next step.

Meanwhile, Eagles fans are clamoring for Jason to remain a cornerstone of the Philadelphia community, perhaps transitioning to a coaching role.

Social media has been abuzz with supporters envisioning him as an assistant line coach or even head coach, underscoring his profound impact on the team and its fanbase.

Current head coach Nick Sirianni has expressed his admiration, stating: "He's special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here."

© Getty Jason Kelce announced his retirement

Jason's charisma and candidness have made him a media favorite, raising the question of whether television could be his next frontier.

With Tom Brady transitioning to a broadcasting role with FOX Sports, Jason, too, could find a new audience off the field.

Networks like ESPN, NBC, and CBS might vie for his insight, potentially adding him to a lineup that includes Tom, signaling a new era of sports analysis.

Beyond sports, Jason's entrepreneurial spirit has seen him delve into music, with two Christmas albums, and fashion, launching his Underdog clothing line.

An Amazon documentary has further showcased his multifaceted life, indicating that his post-NFL career will be anything but quiet. With managers fielding constant offers from sponsorships to business ventures, Jason's future looks as bright and varied as his career on the field.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.