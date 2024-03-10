10 sweetest celebrity Mother's Day tributes: Victoria Beckham, Jamie Oliver, Holly Willoughby & more

A string of celebrities celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with heartwarming family photos and messages.
Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at all the sweetest celebrity tributes shared on social media from Holly Willoughby's gushing message to her mother and "guiding star" to Alex Jones's adorable behind the scenes photos.
Victoria Beckham
Fashion designer VB paid the sweetest tribute to her loved ones on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a plethora of family snapshots featuring her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. In her caption, she wrote: "Happy UK Mother's Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much xx".
Gorka Marquez
Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez penned a heartfelt tribute to his fiancee Gemma Atkinson with whom he shares daughter Mia and baby boy Thiago. Alongside a slew of precious family snaps, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day @glouiseatkinson you are the most amazing mum and we are so lucky to have you! HMD to all the mums out there!"
Alex Jones
The One Show's Alex Jones delighted fans on Sunday with a rare glimpse inside her family life with sons Teddy and Kit and daughter Annie. Sharing a sneak peek inside her Sunday celebrations, the TV star posted a snapshot of handcrafted Mother's Day cards scattered across a wooden table.
Amongst the images, she also included two rare pictures of her parents. "So grateful to be one and grateful to have such a brilliant one to show me the way… And thinking of those who find today difficult," she noted in her caption.
You may also like
Holly Willoughby
Former This Morning presenter Holly Willougby shared a selfie featuring her lookalike mother Linda. "You're not just my mum, you're my inspiration and guiding star. Thank you for your love and guidance… Happy Mother's Day mamma… Shine bright".
Jamie Oliver
In honour of Mother's Day, TV chef Jamie Oliver similarly posted a joyous selfie with his mother in addition to a plethora of sweet family photos. Heaping praise on his mother Sally, Jamie noted in his caption: "Happy Mother's Day to all mums out there but of course my own shining sparkling star, my mum Sally Oliver. Thanks mum you are amazing and I love you so much, thanks for all the good times… I'm always so grateful for a loving childhood and wonderful memories".
Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana posted two charming family photos featuring the couple's five children Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar. Captioning the images, she penned a touching message which read: "Happy Mother's Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love. I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people".
Louise Redknapp
In a lengthy tribute, Louise paid tribute to her mother writing: "Sending lots of love to my Mum today, I love you dearly and thank you for being so amazing, I don’t know what I would do without you.
"Nothing makes me prouder in this world than being a Mum to Chaz and Beau no matter what else I’ve achieved in my life there is no prouder moment I get than when I look at my two boys and feeling so grateful to have you both I love you more than words can say.
"And a big shoutout to all the mums out there, the mums being mum and dad, step mums, mums who have lost, the mums no longer with us and you pet mums. I know today can be difficult for many so sending lots of love to you".
Lorraine Kelly
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly shared a sweet picture of her mother holding a glass of wine. In her caption, she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my brave lovely mum - coping with a tough illness and still able to (occasionally) say cheers! and always living each day to the full! #love #mothersday #brave #inspiration".
David Beckham
Former England captain David Beckham echoed his wife's touching post with a carousel of images paying tribute to all the "amazing mummies in our lives". He included several candid snapshots of his wife Victoria bonding with their children. "So lucky to have the most amazing Mummies in our lives," he wrote, before adding "Thank you for everything you do and the love you give to the whole family x We love you so much. @victoriabeckham".
Jamie Redknapp
In honour of Mother's Day, Jamie Redknapp shared several sweet throwback images featuring his mother and his wife Frida. "Happy Mother’s Day. Mum, you always taught me so much. I cherish every moment with you," he gushed.
"Thanks for being incredibly kind and always being there for me. Frida we love you and it melts my heart how good you are with all the kids. And a big Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing mums out there and I hope you get spoiled rotten".