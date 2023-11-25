Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis undergoes major transformation ahead of TV return

Rose Ayling-Ellis has undergone quite the transformation as the 29-year-old prepares to take on the lead role in Code of Silence, where she will play a deaf reporter who returns to her quiet home town at the same time a serial killer becomes active.

To take on the role, the former Strictly champion headed to celebrity hair stylist Ricky Walters for a haircut, shedding her stunning long locks to opt for a much shorter style that came with a fringe. The star shared a small clip, which was can see below, from her time in the chair as she underwent the glam transformation, and even Ricky joked around drying his own hair and making Rose giggle.

The actress looked so different following her trim, but she really suited the short hairstyle and we're sure her dance partner Giovanni Pernice would have approved. In her caption, Rose said: "Thanks @rickyandthe64. Fresh cut ready for [movie camera emoji]."

Rose's transformation comes just days after she was the ultimate lady in red as she attended Vogue's 'Forces For Change' party in Mayfair. Showing off her risque side, Rose wore a daring burgundy mini skirt layered underneath a sheer dress spotted with embellishments.

© Instagram Rose debuted the new look - complete with fringe!

The garment featured a see-through V-neck top, a satin empire waist belt and a midi skirt, which the star teamed with a matching long-sleeved cardigan that was removed for the event.

To compliment her glamorous look, she wore her blonde hair in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders and accentuated her features with black eyeliner, a sweeping of mascara and red lips as she joined the likes of Alex Scott, Rita Ora and Maya Jama.

© Kate Green The star looked so glam during a recent appearance

Rose often looks effortlessly chic, and it turns out that her sense of style comes naturally to the former EastEnders actress. She told The Guardian she had considered a career in fashion, as she studied fashion at the University for the Creative Arts in Epsom while acting with the Deafinitely Youth Theatre.

"I would definitely be an artist – I love painting and collaging. I have a degree in fashion, so I’d probably also be making clothes and embellishments," said Rose, who went on to land roles in Casualty and Summer of Rockets.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star won Strictly with Giovanni Pernice

The star rocketed to fame after winning Strictly Come Dancing, and she's been open about how competing had changed her life. "My life went crazy after Strictly," she told The Times. "I'm a very confident person but before the show I was always trying to reach for something.

"Now I suddenly have choices. It's scary but ultimately I have to go back to what's right for me: I'm not just a campaigner for deaf people, I'm an actress. I love acting and I love to challenge myself to do something I find difficult."