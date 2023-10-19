Matthew Perry shows off jaw-dropping $5 million home after months-long absence from social media

Matthew Perry is finally making his long-awaited return to social media, delighting fans with his consistent Instagram posts over the past week after spending nearly six months away from the platform.

The actor, 54, took to his feed with another peek inside his stunning new $5 million Hollywood Hills Midcentury home, which he reportedly acquired earlier this year.

He shared a scenic nighttime photo from his lawn on what looked to be his chic infinity pool or an awning as the Californian skyline peeked out from behind.

What really drew the attention of his followers, however, was the brightly lit red Batman symbol front and center, and Matthew hilariously captioned his photo: "Sleep well everybody, I've got the city tonight – Mattman."

One fan quipped: "You can take Matthew out of Chandler but you can never take Chandler out of Matthew," as another wrote: "You did manage to keep your identity secret for a long time," and a third added: "I feel safe knowing Mattman is out there protecting the city."

The Friends star kept his presence on social media limited soon after the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, last November.

© Instagram Matthew took fans inside his Hollywood Hills home

A description of the confessional release reads: "In an extraordinary story that only he could tell – and in the heartfelt, hilarious, and warmly familiar way only he could tell it – Matthew Perry lays bare the fractured family that raised him (and also left him to his own devices), the desire for recognition that drove him to fame, and the void inside him that could not be filled even by his greatest dreams coming true.

"But he also details the peace he's found in sobriety and how he feels about the ubiquity of Friends, sharing stories about his castmates and other stars he met along the way.

"Frank, self-aware, and with his trademark humor, Perry vividly depicts his lifelong battle with addiction and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all."

Over the weekend, the actor shared another rare glimpse inside his home, featuring plush comfortable furniture and a pool table, alongside his rarely-seen father.

© Getty Images The actor took some time away from the spotlight after releasing his memoir last November

Matthew's dad is John Bennett Perry, an actor and former model who many followers of the actor recognized from his cameo in an episode of season four of Friends, playing Mr. Burgin, the father of Rachel Green's new boyfriend Joshua.

"Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage," Matthew captioned his snap, with fans leaving comments like: "I loved it when your father made an appearance on Friends in season 4," and: "Wait! He was Joshua’s dad in the episode where Jennifer was wearing a nightie as a dress!!" as well as: "Chandler Bing and Joshua's dad!!!!!!"

© Instagram Matthew posed with his father John

While John and Matthew never appeared together in the episode, they have teamed up on the big screen – in the romantic-comedy, Fools Rush In (1997).

