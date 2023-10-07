David Beckham apologizes to his children, pays emotional tribute to wife Victoria as Rebecca Loos breaks silence

David Beckham has apologized to his four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – for his "dad moves" after the family attended the after-party for the London premiere of Beckham, his new Netflix documentary.

Taking to Instagram, David shared a snap of himself with wife Victoria out on the dancefloor mid-boogie, and he captioned the snap: "Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on, love you @victoriabeckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

"Sorry about dad's moves," he added.

The picture was taken after the family all attended the glittering event, including Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola, Romeo, 21, and girlfriend Mia Regan, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Following a preview of the first episode, which delves into the football star's legendary 20-year career, his wife Victoria was quick to also share intimate photos from the post-premiere celebrations - and even gave fans a rare glimpse at her natural smile as she shared the same picture.

© Karwai Tang Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Beckham documentary

"Still making me laugh and I’m still teaching @davidbeckham to dance. We all love you so much and are so proud of you," penned the former Spice Girl, also known as Posh Spice.

The four-part documentary reflects on his legacy as one of Britain's greatest soccer players of all time, and the rise of Brand Beckham after he married Victoria in 1999.

But it also touched upon the alleged affair he had with former personal assistant Rebecca Loos, and David broke down in tears as he recalled how he and Victoria were "drowning" in those months when he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid.

© Netflix David was emotional recalling the affair allegations

Holding back the tears, David, 48, shared: "When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 until I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family.

"Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

© Instagram Rebecca, 45, now lives in Norway

David never directly addresses the affair, simply sharing: "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life."

On Friday October 6, Dutch model Rebecca – who now lives in Norway – broke her social media silence, but refused to acknowledge the documentary, simply sharing a clip of the snow which had fallen overnight outside her home. "Hello Winter! Early as usual," she wrote, panning out over the frosty landscape.