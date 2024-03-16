Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly steps into the spotlight Blue Ivy-style - watch her impressive dance moves

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly followed in her mother's footsteps in her first ever public, on television performance.

In celebration of St Patrick's Day, the 10-year-old appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show with the Celtic Irish Dance Academy for a dance performance on live television.

"There was no way we were going to let St Patrick's Day pass us by without some good old dancing. From Los Angeles please welcome the Celtic Irish Dance Academy", the host said before six teenagers began their dance.

Midway through the performance, three younger girls also joined them onstage to dance, including little Everly who wore a black short dress with a pink embellishment round the neck. She was noticeably Jenna's daughter, as they shared the same smile.

"That was so amazing", Jennifer remarked, who gave the dance a go herself. She was amazed to discover that the girls had only been learning the routine they performed for a week.

Backstage was the 43-year-old mom, looking on proudly as her daughter danced. She took to Instagram to share her pride.

© @jennadewan Instagram Jenna showed off her daughter's dance appearance

"First time performing on tv and in front of live audience I was a darn mess", Jenna wrote, as she shared photos of the girls' run through performance, and shared a video of her daughter waving.

Jenna, of course, got her start as a dancer as she appeared in Janet Jackson's "Doesn't Really Matter" video in 2000, and then went on to meet her ex-husband Channing Tatum in Step Up in 2006.

© Instagram Everly recently celebrated her tenth birthday

The actress has spoken about her daughter's dancing passion, and how they've connected over dance in the past.

"She's so passionate about it and she works really hard," Jenna said. "She's always like, 'Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again.' She's just really passionate about it. It's effervescent."

Everly isn't the first celebrity daughter to show off her dance skills onstage, as Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy joined her during the Renaissance tour to show off her dance skills. Even Madonna's daughter Estere showed off her moves by voguing on her mother's tour.