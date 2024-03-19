Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, and his headline-hitting love story with wife Sam, 57

They're one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, but away from the noise and glare of the showbiz world, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson are the pictures of marital bliss.

Aaron, 33, and Sam, 57, are well-established in their respective careers. Sam has been a director and artist since the early 1990s and today is perhaps best known for her work directing major motion titles such as her debut Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Aaron, meanwhile, has racked up many credits over the years in titles such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Avengers and, more recently, Tenet and Bullet Train.

But the 33-year-old is in the running to land what could be the biggest role of his career as he's tipped to be Daniel Craig's successor, taking on the role of James Bond.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party

If the reports are accurate, Sam and Aaron are no doubt thrilled about the prospect of Aaron becoming the next star to helm the iconic role of the world-famous spy. However, it's not just their glittering careers that have been the subject of headlines.

The husband and wife's love story has been dubbed somewhat "controversial" by some since they began dating back in 2009 due to their 24-year age gap. This is their love story explained…

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig

When did Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam meet?

Aaron and Sam met while taping the film Nowhere Boy. Sam was the director on the title and Aaron played the lead role of a teenage John Lennon who was starting his early music career before becoming part of the Fab Four.

At the time, Aaron was 19 and Sam was 42. The pair become extremely close while working together and it wasn't long before they began appearing together at events as a couple, happily posing for photographs arm-in-arm and sharing a kiss.

At the premiere of Nowhere Boy in October 2009, the director and the lead actor walked the red carpet as a couple. Around the same time, Sam gave an interview with The Guardian and revealed that they had moved in together in March 2009. The director told the publication that sparks flew while they were working together, but they didn't become an official couple until filming had wrapped: "I managed to hold off really until almost the end of the film.

"Maybe feelings were there but un-acted upon. The thing is, we had quite a psychic link when we were working together. I knew from a flicker of an eyelash what kind of performance I was going to get. I felt that link almost from day one of meeting him."

Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson attend the After party for the London Premiere of 'Nowhere Boy' in 2009

Sam and Aaron become parents

In early 2010, the news is confirmed that Aaron and Sam are expecting their first child. Sam had previously welcomed two daughters in 1997 and 2005 respectively with her ex-husband Jay Jopling, whom she separated from in 2008.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wylda Rae in July 2010, and two years later in January 2012, they welcomed another girl named Romy Hero Johnson.

When did Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron get married?

Aaron and Sam officially became husband and wife just six months after welcoming their daughter Romy.

They married at Babington House in Somerset surrounded by their family and friends and decided to take each other's names and both become 'Taylor-Johnson', something that Aaron told The Guardian was "so important" to him.

What Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam have said about their age difference

Aaron and Sam's age difference has prompted much discussion and the pair have discussed it in interviews. Aaron previously told The Sunday Independent: "I'm an old soul and she's a young soul."

Sam, meanwhile, has been open about how she ignores criticism and comments regarding the age gap, particularly after gaining perspective from being diagnosed with cancer twice.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson attend the Build Series to discuss 'A Million Little Pieces' at Build Studio December 02, 2019 in New York City

"Going through all the crap I've been through, I don't really listen to other people's opinions," she told the same publication. "I just follow my heart and my instincts."

More recently, in 2017, Sam candidly explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage.

"People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'But it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages."