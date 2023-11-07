Carrie Johnson shares breathtaking photos from family getaway

Carrie Johnson and her family have been making the most of their glorious family holiday, and on Monday, the mother-of-three shared a fresh glimpse inside their getaway.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old uploaded a dramatic panoramic video highlighting the stunning landscape and endless rolling hills.

Elsewhere, Carrie shared two pictures of her holiday accommodation - and it's a real feast for the eyes. Exuding country-chic, her temporary bedroom looked like the perfect place to relax with all its snug interiors, crisp white bed linen and quirky paintings.

Swooning over the zesty yellow walls, Carrie captioned her snapshot: "The perfect yellow," followed by a lemon emoji.

A second photo showed a new corner of her lavish bedroom complete with a small white armchair, exposed beams and quaint window shutters.

This isn't the first time Carrie has shared a sneak peek inside her travels. Last week, Boris Johnson's wife documented her sun-soaked half-term break with her three adorable children.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the conservationist appeared to enjoy a blissful break surrounded by sand, sea, and endless blue skies.

Amongst her string of snaps, Carrie also uploaded several rare images of her mini-me children - and they've grown so much!

Her eldest Wilfred, three, looked so sweet running on the pristine beach alongside his one-year-old sister, Romy, while baby Frank melted hearts as he relaxed in the shade with mum, Carrie.

When they're not sunning themselves in the tropical sunshine, Boris, Carrie and their brood relish spending time at their gorgeous home in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Their stunning £3.8 million mansion, Brightwell Manor, is hidden within the depths of the scenic village Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. It houses nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and five acres of land.

The Grade II-listed house also boasts a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and even a moat!

Carrie appears to adore spending time in the family's walled garden. In snaps shared to Instagram, the mother-of-three revealed they have their very own fruit and vegetable patches where they grow fresh produce such as rhubarb.

The family even have their very own pond which is now home to a flock of ducks kindly gifted to them by their neighbours.

Alongside an update on social media, Carrie shared: "Our lovely neighbours have given us ducks for our pond. Rounding them up was fun!"

Wilf appeared to warmly welcome the new family additions and opted to name his new feathery friends Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle. Too sweet!