Jubilee Pageant: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so smart in rare public appearance

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher, also known as Wolfie, was spotted attending the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

RELATED: Inside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's stunning home to raise royal baby

Accompanied by his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, the six-year-old looked seriously dapper in his button-up wool coat. Dressed for the occasion, Princess Beatrice turned heads in a stunning royal blue polka dot dress.

Her sister Eugenie rocked a silky, maroon number which perfectly complemented Beatrice's outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wolfie accidentally paints the carpet at home

The royals appeared in high spirits as they made their way to the Jubilee Pageant. The event which marks the last day of the Queen's four-day celebration pays tribute to Her Majesty's glorious 70-year reign.

MORE: Best moments from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

RELATED: Kate and the kids get cooking for the final day of the Jubilee celebrations

Taking place from 2.30pm, the spectacular £15million procession is set to delight viewers of all ages as it travels through the streets of Westminster, up the Mall and on to Buckingham Palace.

Last time Wolfie was at the palace he was picking flowers for his mum, Dara Huang

Stars including Idris Elba and Sir Cliff Richard are set to appear in open-top buses in a through-the-ages tribute to the culture and music of the Queen's 70-year reign.

It is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to witness Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem with a choir made up of nearly 200 celebrities.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte are the most unexpected duo in adorable clip

Edoardo shares Wolfie with his ex-wife Dara Huang. The young tot lives in Kensington with his mother, not too far from the royals' family home at St James' Palace.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in July 2020

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, on 18 September 2021. Shortly after the birth, a family friend of the couple explained the sweet meaning behind the name Sienna.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares," they said.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.