Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares rare photo of mom Shanna Moakler - and they look identical

Alabama Barker took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mom Shanna Moakler, as Travis Barker's ex-wife turned 49 on March 28.

The 18-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer shared a stunning photo of her mom where the family resemblance was strong, as they both shared striking long blonde hair and a strong pout.

Alabama wrote: "Happy birthday mama, thank you for always supporting me, I love you dearly, you are my everything, I'm so glad to have you in my life" in a heartfelt tribute to the 49-year-old.

© @alabamaluellabarker Instagram Shanna Moakler turned 49

Her older brother Landon similarly shared a tribute to his mom, sharing a photo with his mom and half-sister Atiana De La Hoya with the caption: "Happy birthday momma love you have the best day ever".

He also shared a tribute to his sister Atiana, whose birthday was on March 29, as she turned 25 years old.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008, and attempted to rekindle their relationship numerous times over the years. But now the drummer has settled down and is happily married Kourtney Kardashian.

© @landonasherbarker Instagram Landon with his mom and sister Atiana

Despite their differences, the duo have maintained close relationships with their children, as Travis treats his former step daughter Atiana like she is his own daughter.

Shanna revealed in 2022 that the former couple prioritized their relationships with their children and it was one of the few things they could agree on.

"My children are my first priority, and that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," she said. "That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

© @landonasherbarker Instagram Landon wished his half-sister a happy birthday

It seems that the 49-year-old mom had some difficulties when her ex-husband started blending their family with the Kardashians, as she opened up about experiencing some "parenting alienation".

She revealed in the Dumb Blonde podcast: "When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the 'super dad.'"

Shanna added: "I'm like 'Bro, you win.' Like you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You're the winner."