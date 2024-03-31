Priscilla Presley shares bittersweet photo with Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie and reminisces over family celebrations: 'All smiles'

Priscilla Presley is looking back at what family celebrations looked like with ex-husband Elvis Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley by her side.

As Easter Sunday rolled around, the Elvis and Me author took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the Presley family celebrating the holiday in the 70s.

Priscilla, who is also a mom to son Navarone Garibaldi, was married to the late King of Rock from 1967 until 1973, four years before the "If I Can Dream" legend passed away aged 42; their daughter passed away aged 54 in January of last year.

To commemorate Easter, she shared a photo in which she is seen in her 70s-esque voluminous red hair, sporting a printed shirt and holding up a basket filled with Easter eggs.

A little blonde Lisa Marie is smiling and running ahead of her as Elvis, sporting his signature oversized sunglasses, jet black sideburns and a blue and black button down, is proudly looking on.

"Celebrating Easter Elvis and I hid the eggs," Priscilla wrote in her caption, and recalled: "Elvis yells to Lisa, who was in the house, that the Easter Bunny came!"

She continued: "Lisa runs out the door with her basket in hand all excited and takes off to find them. Elvis, with bag in hand, ended up finding more than she did."

"He shared his with her. She was all smiles," she went on, before endearingly noting: "Elvis was a kid at heart."

© Getty The Presley family in 1968

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the touching memory, with one writing: "I love how she still upholds his legacy and understands the importance of Elvis and what he means to people," as others followed suit with: "Such a wholesome photo. Thank you for sharing Cilla," and: "I love when you share your memories with us, I could spend hours reading and listening!" as well as: "Wishing you a happy Easter Priscilla!!" plus another one of her followers added: "Wishing you a very happy Easter Priscilla. Thank you for sharing your precious family memories with us all."

Despite having had a tumultuous marriage to Elvis and having divorced before his untimely passing, Priscilla has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy, starting with the pivotal decision to open Graceland to the public.

© Getty Priscilla with her late daughter Lisa Marie and granddaughter Riley Keough in 2022

Elvis purchased the iconic home in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and Priscilla moved into the property in 1963 at age 18.

At the time of his death, the home was reportedly worth $5 million, however Priscilla's decision to open it to the public in 1982 not only largely saved the Presley family from financial peril, but moreover, a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million, and today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually.

