Priscilla Presley breaks down in tears as she reveals heartbreaking details on late daughter Lisa Marie months before death

Priscilla Presley opened up about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's heart-wrenching struggles leading up to her untimely death at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.

Lisa Marie succumbed to a fatal small bowel obstruction resulting from prior weight-loss surgery, with opioids detected in her system at the time of her passing.

During a candid interview on TalkTV, set to air Thursday, Priscilla couldn't hold back her tears as she recounted the depth of Lisa Marie’s grief following the suicide of her beloved son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020.

“It was unbearable. Within a span so short, I’ve endured the loss of my mother, my grandson, and now my daughter," Priscilla shared with Piers Morgan.

Part of the estate also goes to Lisa Marie's twin daughters Harper and Finley

Priscilla recalled a moment of vulnerability with Lisa Marie, where her daughter questioned her will to continue in the aftermath of her profound loss.

Just months before her death, Priscilla vividly remembered Lisa Marie expressing doubts about wanting to go on, still deeply mourning Benjamin, whom she cherished deeply.

The conversation unveiled a mother's indescribable pain and the shadow that Benjamin’s suicide cast over Lisa Marie’s final months.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough

The candid interview also follows Priscilla’s earlier revelation about Lisa Marie's ominous complaints of severe stomach pain mere days before her death. The last time they were together at the Golden Globe Awards, where Lisa Marie had raised concerns, remains a poignant and painful memory for Priscilla.

The sudden death of Lisa Marie stirred not only sorrow but also conflict within the family. An inheritance dispute ensued between Priscilla and Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, over the control of the significant estate.

A recent settlement, however, resolved the contention, with Priscilla stepping away from the Promenade Trust for a financial settlement, leaving Riley as the sole trustee.

Elvis and Priscilla with Lisa Marie as a baby

Priscilla reflected on her bond with Elvis, revealing their romance's beginnings and the swift and tumultuous changes that followed. Despite their love and a daughter shared, the couple's relationship unraveled, leading to their divorce in 1973 and Elvis's tragic death only a few years later.

The coroner's report on Lisa Marie provided clarity on the medical conditions leading to her death, including the discovery of prescription opioids. The document painted a picture of Lisa Marie's struggles with overmedication, her history of substance abuse, and the devastating loss of her son.

Her life, marked by rehabilitation attempts, high-profile marriages, personal loss, and health challenges, ended suddenly, leaving her loved ones and fans in mourning.

In the face of this tragedy, Lisa Marie's life stands as a testament to the complex journey she navigated—a journey marked by the soaring highs of a celebrated lineage and the harrowing lows of personal demons fought fiercely but privately.

Her mother, Priscilla, now grapples with a reality devoid of her daughter's presence, a void that reverberates with every recollection and every tear shed in remembrance.