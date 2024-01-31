Rihanna's 'nurturing' parenting style revealed in photos with young sons

Rihanna is a doting mom to two young children, and it's clear she is taking to motherhood like a natural following the arrival of her firstborn, RZA, in May 2022.

The Umbrella hitmaker is notoriously private about her personal life, especially since becoming a parent, but a lot can be observed from the small glimpses she has shared with fans.

Just a few days ago, the award-winning singer was pictured out in Paris during Fashion Week, with long-term partner A$AP Rocky and their boys, RZA, one, and baby Riot Rose, five months.

Rihanna's parenting style has been observed by several experts, with Pip Davies, midwife at The Baby Show, and known to many as Midwife Pip, told HELLO! that it's clear the tsar is a very "nurturing" parent.

"From the photos we have seen Rihanna seems to be a very nurturing and well attached mother balancing her public and private life demands," she said.

© Rihanna Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with oldest child RZA

On the way the Fenty Beauty founder balances motherhood with her career in the spotlight, she said: "Everyone feels comfortable parenting in a different way and for someone in the spotlight as much as Rihanna it must be a difficult balance between her public and private life.

"I think it is inspiring to see her fulfilling her career whilst raising her children in the way she feels is right for her family. Motherhood is very much a full on job and Rihanna has a physically and psychologically demanding career alongside within her private space I hope she also has support to look after herself too, often the mum gets forgotten about amongst all the other demands."

© Instagram Rihanna loves being a mom

Rihanna has previously opened up about wanting a large family, meaning it might well be that she chooses to have another child in the future.

Back in 2020, she told British Vogue: "I'll have kids. Three or four of 'em." During another interview with the publication following her second pregnancy reveal in February, she once again expressed her hopes for more children. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said.

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The famous couple celebrating RZA's first birthday

"My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

She loves motherhood too, telling British Vogue: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

