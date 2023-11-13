Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's private life with two sons amid legal troubles – and their massively different net worths

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky lead a private life outside of the spotlight, as loving partners and parents to their sons Riot Rose, three months, and RZA, 18 months.

The couple rarely discuss their personal lives and will only occasionally make public appearances together, often spending time on family or their various pursuits.

In the midst of renewed attention on their relationship given A$AP's ongoing legal troubles, here's a look at their family life and a comparison of their net worths (which are massively different)…

Inside Rihanna's new family life

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Family Life

The couple are parents to two sons, and keep their children out of the spotlight. However, A$AP (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers), 35, is more active on social media and has more often shared glimpses of his private life.

Back in June, he shared several adorable photos of himself with his son RZA on Father's Day, captioning them: "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY." Rihanna, also 35, responded with: "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."

In an interview with British Vogue, in which she introduced RZA to the world in grand fashion, Rihanna said of life before motherhood: "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP have been together since 2020

Rihanna and A$AP's net worths compared

When it comes to their respective net worths, however, they couldn't be further apart. A$AP received his start in the music in the mid-aughts as a member of the rap trio ASAP Mob.

EXCLUSIVE: DWTS' Britt Stewart on making show history, plus Katy Perry, Rihanna revelations

After embarking on a solo career in 2011, he has since achieved success with three top-five studio albums, three top-ten hit singles, two Grammy Award nominations, and a career as a producer under the pseudonym Lord Flacko.

© Instagram The couple share sons RZA and Riot Rose

Through ventures in merchandising, clothing collaborations, and his own brand of whisky released last year, A$AP boasts a net worth of $20 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. However, Rihanna easily eclipses that.

SEE: Rihanna debuts baby boy Riot Rose in internet-breaking first-ever family photos with A$AP Rocky and RZA

The second best selling female musician worldwide (with estimated sales over 250 million), Rihanna attributes a large part of her wealth to her beauty empire, Fenty, and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Combined with her various other pursuits (acting, clothing, philanthropy), she is worth over $1.7 billion, the wealthiest female musician.

© Getty Images The couple have a combined net worth of over $1.7 billion

Why is A$AP in court?

The rapper is currently dealing with a civil suit stemming from an incident in November 2021, involving former friend A$AP Relli in Hollywood, California.

SEE: Tour Pregnant Rihanna's new $21m property to raise growing family

Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against Rocky following reported usage of a firearm and a physical altercation between the two, and is asking for more than $25,000 in damages. Rocky is pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm.

© Getty Images The rapper was last seen at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4

Rocky was arrested on the charge in April 2022 after he returned from a vacation with Rihanna in Barbados, although he was released on bail later that day for a reported $550,000. Relli filed the suit that August.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.