Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce spend loved up celebrations with family after teasing engagement and baby rumors

The weekend was marked by a special celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as they embarked on a cross-country journey to join Jason, Kylie, and their family in Pennsylvania.

This visit was not just a mere holiday gathering but an intimate introduction of Taylor to the Kelce family's younger generation—Bennie, Elliotte, and Wyatt—her nieces and nephews, who met their Auntie Tay for the first time.

Travis, 34, and Taylor, also 34, flew from Los Angeles to Haverford Township, a distinguished neighborhood near Philadelphia.

They were welcomed into Jason's inviting stone home, nestled within an acre of meticulously landscaped gardens, featuring a swimming pool and a spacious patio.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce

This setting provided a perfect backdrop for the family's annual Easter egg hunt, a tradition Taylor has always embraced with zeal.

Taylor's love for Easter festivities was famously shared in a 2015 Instagram post, showing her and her brother Austin's competitive spirit during an egg hunt, humorously likened to the sibling rivalry of Ross and Monica from Friends. This year's celebration continued that spirit of joy and familial bonding.

Travis Kelce confesses love for Taylor Swift

After spending the day with Jason's family, it's believed that Taylor and Travis stayed at the Four Seasons, a place of previous fond memories for Taylor, including dining experiences at Jean-Georges restaurant within the Four Seasons and stays at The Ritz Carlton.

Their return to the West Coast was swift, with the couple landing at Burbank airport under a cover of umbrellas, highlighting their attempt to maintain some privacy amidst their public lives.

Uncle Travis

Taylor and Travis have been practically inseparable since her return from the Australia and Asia legs of her Eras Tour.

Their recent getaway to Eleuthera in the Bahamas was a testament to their growing closeness, captured in photos that showcased them relaxed and enjoying each other's company.

Taylor with Kylie Kelce

With Taylor's next concert scheduled for May 9 in Paris, Travis is expected to accompany her for parts of her European tour.

Meanwhile, Travis is relishing in the offseason's tranquility after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, with organized team activities not resuming until the end of May.

The couple's Easter was also celebrated publicly with charming posts on their fan pages. Travis donned bunny ears in a festive greeting, while Taylor's fan page, @taylornation, shared a throwback clip of a one-year-old Taylor in a bunny onesie, dating back to March 1990.

The post comes after Travis stirred the pot of engagement and baby rumors with his girlfriend, Taylor during a lively discussion about lab-grown diamonds on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

© Getty The couple celebrated Travis' win with a cute kiss

The conversation took a turn when Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs' renowned tight end, made a playful analogy about NBA star Victor Wembanyama's impressive stature, suggesting he was a "lab-grown NBA player."

This led Travis to quip about his own future aspirations: “Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” implying his desire to have children with a hint of humor and excitement.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.