Travis Kelce attends girlfriend Taylor Swift's Singapore gig amid emotional family news

As Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour, she's had a number of famous friends come along to watch, from Katy Perry to Barry Keoghan.

Finally though, her boyfriend Travis Kelce has made an appearance on the fifth night of her tour through Singapore.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was filmed having the time of his life dancing to his girlfriend's hit single "Look What You Made Me Do". He braved the humidity in a white button down t-shirt as he showed his best moves to the song.

Swifties took to social media to gush over the football star, 34.

"I love how supportive he is, he really is perfect for Taylor because this how Taylor be acting at award shows", one person wrote.

Another fan added: "Travis Kelce living his BEST LIFE dancing to 'Look What You Made Me Do' at Taylor Swift's concert. NFL Star + Swiftie = the crossover we didn't know we needed!"

© Gotham Travis and Taylor in 2023

A third observed: "it's cool to see Travis Kelce having fun dancing".

Travis' trip to see Taylor may be a welcome break as he recently dealt with the emotional retirement of his older brother Jason Kelce, 36, the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis was caught tearing up in the audience of his older brother's press conference, as he emotionally announced he would be retiring from the sport. The brothers then caught up and discussed the decision on their shared podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

© Cooper Neill Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce went head-to-head at Super Bowl LVII

"We did not talk about much of your retirement and I wanted to make sure that you didn't feel any pressure from me to keep going, knowing I wanted you to keep going - I wanted you to keep playing", Travis revealed to his brother.

He added: "You've always been a step ahead of me in this game", to which Jason pointed out he was older.

"Yeah but it's - in this game alone, you've always been this step ahead of me and it's always been like I've had that flotation device right there." His voice wavered emotionally as he pointed out that without his brother playing, "it feels empty".

The podcast got emotional as Travis burst into tears while discussing his brother's retirement.

Jason said to his brother: "You've been playing a long time on your own, and I look forward to being able to appreciate and watch your games more."

Travis then summed up their brotherly relationship perfectly: "It was cool being the tag team of the National Football League."