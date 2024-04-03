Meghan Markle's fashionista mother Doria Ragland surprises in new photo with Beyonce's mom

Doria Ragland looked every inch the proud mother when she attended a star-studded event, hosted by her daughter Meghan Markle and son-in-law Prince Harry last month.

In newly-released images, shared on social media, the yoga instructor, 67, appeared to be in great spirits as she posed with superstar Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

They were among the guests to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the party, which was held in honour of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, renowned for its vast assembly of African American art, artefacts and historical documents.

On Tuesday, the Kinsley family shared a series of images from the Los Angeles-based bash. One of the snaps showed a loved-up Harry and Meghan chatting with guests and enjoying the art.

© Instagram Tina Knowles with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland

It's no surprise Tina, 70, was among those to attend. Both Harry and Meghan are known to be huge fans of Beyoncé, having previously crossed paths with the American singer and her husband Jay-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019.

Prior to that, Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to the royal couple at the Brit Awards in February 2019. This connection was further cemented in September 2023 when Meghan, Harry and Doria attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

© getty Meghan Markle with Beyonce at the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London

Since Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the States in June 2020, the couple have been mingling with various A-listers. And while their relationship with the royal family may not be on the best terms at the moment, the couple do share an incredibly close bond with Meghan's mother, Doria.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "The Duchess of Sussex has long shared a close bond with her mother, and Doria really has been a rock to her daughter and son-in-law since they started dating.

© WPA Pool Doria has often helped Meghan since becoming Duchess

"As Doria herself said in the 2022 Netflix docuseries, the last five years for the Sussexes have been 'challenging' but she has been by their side through it all."

Danielle adds: "From supporting Meghan on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018 to flying over to the UK to help with the arrival of baby Archie, Doria has been a dignified pillar of strength."