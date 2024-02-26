Beyonce's mom delivers heartbreaking family news as she mourns death of brother

Beyonce and her family are in mourning after the death of her uncle at the age of 77.

The Lemonade hitmaker's mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to deliver the difficult news.

Alongside a photo of her sibling, Butch, she wrote: "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much.

"He was a career Airforce man. He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks."

She continued: "He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP."

Fans shared their messages of condolences and wrote: "Sorry for your loss Mama Tina. Sending my prayers to you and your family," and, "Sending prayers, love and light to you and yours @mstinaknowles."

The family are incredibly close and Beyonce will be crushed by the news.

The mother-daughter duo recently made an appearance together when they attended the official launch of Beyonce's haircare line CÉCRED in Los Angeles.

They both looked other-worldly in white ensembles with Tina, 70, showcasing her fabulous figure in a white lace jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, $455 / £325.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, looked incredible in a corset-style bodice with beautiful flowing material on the arms and wide-leg trousers.

Her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, was also in attendance looked super stylish in a white dress with heeled boots and a matching clutch bag with her long hair styled in braids.

The pre-teen has stepped into the limelight in recent months as she performed on her mom's Renaissance World Tour.

She performed several dance routines with her mom's backing dancers during the concerts and her mom and dad, Jay-Z couldn't have been more proud.

Tina also adores watching her granddaughter perform and told People: "This is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

