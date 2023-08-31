Prince Harry's nickname used by friends revealed in new Netflix series

Meghan Markle famously calls him 'H', he's Harold to his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, but Prince Harry also has another nickname used by his friends.

In his brand new documentary, Heart of Invictus, it was revealed by Canadian rower Darrel Ling, that Harry also goes by "Prince". In episode four of the new programme, the pair sat down for a chat about the tournament.

© Getty Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014

"Hi Darrel," Harry said. To which Darrel replied: "Hi Prince." Harry continued: "You are a talented man."

Later in the conversation, Darrel explained how incredible it was for Harry to know how he and the other competitors feel in terms of their 'demons' and negative emotions.

© Getty Doting wife Meghan is always supporting Harry at the tournament

Harry said: "I can't pretend to know how you feel and what you've gone through but the reason I was smiling when you talked about the [exploding noise], is because I had that.

"I had that moment in my life where I didn't know about it but because of the trauma of losing my mum when I was 12 for all those years I had no emotion. I was unable to cry. I was unable to feel, I didn't know it at the time and it wasn't until later on in my life at age 28, there was a circumstance that happened and the first few bubbles started coming out and it was like someone shook it and it went [exploding noise] it was chaos.

© Photo: Getty Images Harry opened up about losing his mum aged 12

"My emotions were sprayed all over the wall everywhere I went. And I was like 'How the hell do I contain this?' I've gone from nothing to everything, and I now need to find a glass jar, put myself in it, leave the lid open and my therapist said you choose what comes in and everything else bounces off."

Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games in 2014 with the first tournament being held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

According to the official website, "The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games is about much more than just sport – it captures hearts, challenges minds and changes lives."

They are designed for wounded, injured and ill-serving, and former-serving military personnel to compete in a number of sporting categories including; Wheelchair rugby, Powerlifting, Sitting volleyball, and Swimming.

This year the inspirational tournament will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from 9 September to 16 September.Netfl