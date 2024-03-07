Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, 14, reveals bold new look in very rare appearance

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick prefers to keep himself out of the spotlight – but on Wednesday, he made a rare appearance in a video shared by his aunt, Khloe Kardashian.

The 14-year-old appears to have picked up some style tips from his fashionable family and showed off a bold new look that even stunned Khloe.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Mason is rocking a double denim outfit with multiple pieces of Chrome Hearts jewelry – and he looks so stylish.

WATCH: Mason Disick looks so stylish in double denim

While he didn't show his face in the video, it's clear Mason is growing up fast and beginning to experiment with his appearance.

His outfit packed a punch and featured a pair of tan boots, baggy cropped jeans, and a matching jean shirt.

Adding some flair, Mason accessorized with a silver chain clipped to one of the pockets on his jeans, a brown belt with a silver buckle, multiple rings, and a Rolex watch.

"Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me your belt, show me the belt, yes, Mason," Khloe can be heard proudly telling her nephew as he gave her a closer look at his ensemble.

© Instagram Mason prefers to keep out of the spotlight

"Oh, fit check, let me see these rings," she added. "What is happening? Chrome! Chrome! Chrome!"

Khloe loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and claimed in 2017 that her "house is the fun house".

© Instagram Mason has a new style

"We do arts and crafts and bake a lot," she told You Magazine. "We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy.

"I have water balloons and we have water fights. I'm like a big kid myself," she added. "At night when I babysit them, we have dance parties. I love to give their mums the evening off."

© Instagram Mason showed off his Rolex

Mason has followed in his uncle's footsteps as Rob Kardashian also stays out of the limelight.

In October 2023, Kourtney revealed that her son isn't a fan of the spotlight. "He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it," she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it," she added.

© Instagram Mason doesn't like the limelight

Mason is the eldest of Kourtney's children, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. They also co-parent daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, nine.

In November, they welcomed another sibling into the family following the birth of Kourtney's son, Rocky 13, with her husband, Travis Barker.

© Instagram Kourtney gave birth to Rocky in November 2023

Rocky's name carries personal significance for the couple, particularly for Travis, who had consistently expressed his fondness for the moniker during Kourtney's pregnancy.

Explaining the inspiration behind his son's name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series last July, Travis revealed why it appealed to him.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis with baby Rocky

He said: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Travis is also a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.