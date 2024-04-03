Kourtney Kardashian is the ultimate biker chick in thigh-high boots and leather mini skirt

It's safe to say Kourtney Kardashian Barker is not afraid to take risks when it comes to her fashion choices. The mom-of-four wowed in her latest photo with an all-leather ensemble that ensured Kourtney, 44, resembled the perfect rockstar wife.

The Poosh and Lemme brand owner, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps she called 'Blondie files', showing her fans some unseen snaps from when she had her short blond bob haircut.

Kourtney's first photo was a mirror selfie showing off the full outfit in all its glory. The star looked sensational in a daring patent skirt with a matching zip-up jacket, complete with tassels on the sleeve and a thick silver belt around the waist.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her all-leather look on Instagram

The reality TV regular finished off the look with matching black thigh-high boots which elevated the rockstar look even further.

Kourtney's fashion game has undoubtedly been influenced in recent years by her relationship with Travis (she's even admitted to wearing her husband's clothes) and we love that they complement each other's personal style and taste.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2023, a son named Rocky Thirteen. Kourtney is already a mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and nine-year-old Reign, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, is a father to three older kids, too. He shares Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician is also a stepfather to Shanna's 25-year-old daughter Atiana De Le Hoya.

Since welcoming baby Rocky, Kourtney has been keeping it real when it comes to sharing her journey. Last month, the star shared a candid photo of her pumping breast milk in their hotel bathroom while wearing a black lace body suit and kitten heels.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney simply captioned the photo: "That's life," embracing everything motherhood offers. The photo in question garnered support from her followers who praised her for showing off her "real" mom body.

"Love your pump shot!" wrote one fan, as another said: "Who says pumping can't be sexy?" while others loved her for showing the "normal" side to having a baby, despite her A-list status.

© Rodin Eckenroth Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed a baby in 2023

Kourtney has also shared how her fashion has changed since welcoming her baby in late 2023.

Writing on Instagram about her style, she revealed: "Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable".

She added that often this means stealing her husband's "vintage t-shirts and dickies", before writing: "Anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby the better."