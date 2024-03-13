Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith come together to support 'inspiring' daughter Willow's momentous news

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith couldn't be prouder of their daughter Willow Smith, who makes her return to music with her first single of 2024.

The 23-year-old released her track "symphony of life" on Tuesday, March 12, after weeks of build up, and her parents took to social media to bask in the joy.

Jada, 52, shared a snippet of Willow's song and music video on Instagram and sweetly penned: "'Symptom of life' OUT NOW! Congrats Willow!! You've worked soooo hard to become the artist you've always dreamed to be since you were a little girl."

She continued to gush: "It's been inspiring and an honor to watch your journey all the way through! I love you," and was met with a barrage of comments from friends cheering on the famous family.

Her friend Dr. Alfie especially commented: "Tell me your baby is ethereal without telling me your baby is ethereal. That advice you gave me on set about letting our daughters blossom sticks with me to this day. What a joy your child is… what a light… just like her ethereal mama."

Will, 55, shared the same clip on his own Instagram and even used his nickname for her, Bean, writing: "Go 'head, Bean!! Yall go peep @willowsmith's new track, 'Symptom Of Life'." Willow responded to her dad's post with a slew of heart emojis.

The single is Willow's first release since November's "alone," and in a press release, she stated: "The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery.

"There's this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark."

On social media, she characterized the visual associated with the song as this one "for all the beautiful people who have ever gone into nature with their friends & been guided to a deeper understanding of life together by plant medicine. I hope this song and visual can bring catharsis to anyone who experiences them."

© Getty Images Willow released her first single of 2024, titled "symphony of life"

Fans believe the song will usher in a new album era for the young singer-songwriter, which would be her sixth LP, the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Coping Mechanism that spawned the single "Maybe It's My Fault."

She teased the album to Rolling Stone last November and spoke of her changing life situation and perspective at the time, which influences the record.

© Instagram Willow's parents have been extremely supportive of her music endeavors, as musicians themselves

"During that time, emotionally, I was going through so much. There was so much anger," she expressed. "There was so much resentment. There was so much need to just express myself.

"And those two albums helped me get it out. For I was almost never sober in the studio. And for this new album, I was sober for every single recording session…

© Getty Images Willow teased her comeback album, citing it having "so much more gratitude, so much more resonance"

"I feel like my mind state was extremely different. There was so much more gratitude, so much more resonance with myself, and so much more coming back to my roots with these new songs that are coming out."

