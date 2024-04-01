Will Smith reunites with Jada Pinkett Smith, three children, and ex-wife Sheree in photo with large family

Will Smith is celebrating Easter family style! The Oscar-winning actor took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his large family for the holiday weekend.

The 55-year-old was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and his three children, son Trey with Sheree, and Willow and Jaden with Jada.

Also in the photo was his mom Caroline and Jada's mom Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, plus many other members of the extended Smith family, all sporting bunny ears.

"It's my Mom 'n'em. Happy Easter errybody!" he captioned the photo, receiving adoring comments from fans like: "One thing about him, he loves his family," and: "Beautiful picture! Good to see the family together," plus: "Can I get pair a genes from y'all lol. Beautiful family."

The Bad Boys star was married to Sheree from 1992 to 1995, during which time they welcomed Trey, now 31. Will then began a relationship with Jada, which culminated in their own marriage in 1997. The blended family unit remains as close as ever.

The Smith clan has been increasingly put under the microscope in the past two years, first stemming from Will's infamous incident at the Academy Awards, slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada.

After a brief absence and return to the spotlight, Will and Jada's marriage received significant attention last year when it was revealed that they had been quietly separated for seven years, courtesy of Jada's highly-publicized memoir Worthy.

In the months since, they've maintained that they intend to stay together and work on their marriage, while presenting a strong and united family front with their children in tow.

During an appearance on the talk show PRETTYSMART, Jada was asked whether her marriage was one she'd want for her youngest, 23-year-old Willow, and she responded: "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes."

After confirming once again that she and Will were in it for the long haul, she continued: "Marriage is not a fairy tale. It's not. It's devastating and I fought, and I screamed, and I scratched for a long time."

"As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening," she added.

"To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, Jada commented on how she couldn't "relate" to the upbringing and experiences her children had, in contrast to the way she had been raised herself, sharing some insight into her decision-making as a parent with Will.

"I've had to learn how to listen, because they are living a life that I don't know. I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn," she commented.

