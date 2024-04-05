Travis Kelce jokes about baby names as relationship with Taylor Swift gets more serious

As Swifties speculate about how serious Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is, the Kansas City Chiefs star is having some fun as he teases potential baby names.

Travis, 34, and his brother Jason, 36, interviewed Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, on their New Heights podcast - and the tight end mentioned he'd love to pay homage to one of Arnie's most iconic roles.

© Michael Owens Taylor and Travis, meanwhile, have become the new "it" couple

"I might name my first kid Conan. I might," Travis joked, referring to Schwarzenegger's role in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.

Travis may not have any children yet, but he does have three nieces from his brother Jason, who is father to Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 13 months.

The couple seemed to have celebrated another milestone recently, as Taylor reportedly met Travis's nieces for the first time. Taylor and Travis traveled cross-country to see Jason and Kylie in Pennsylvania on Easter Sunday.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce

The football star is absolutely beloved by his nieces, as according to his sister-in-law Kylie they particularly look out for him during matches.

Kylie said to PEOPLE: "Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, 'Are we cheering for the red team?' Because usually, we're watching Uncle Trav."

© GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine Travis Kelce appears on the cover of the WSJ. Magazine's December/January 2024

It's no secret that Travis is big on family.

"Everybody knows I’m a family guy," he told Wall Street Journal. He clarified that Taylor is too.

Uncle Travis

"Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

In another heartfelt moment that displayed Travis' love of family, he was recently spotted holding his friend Chandler Parsons' baby boy Chrome, a moment shared by his the five-month-old's mom Haylee.

"Uncle Trav's in town!" Haylee announced, capturing Travis's smile as he held Chrome on Instagram stories. The little one was dressed in football-themed pajamas for the occasion.