Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce jokes about baby names as relationship with Taylor Swift gets more serious
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Travis Kelce jokes about baby names as relationship with Taylor Swift gets more serious

What will Taylor Swift think of her beau Travis Kelce's baby name ideas?

2 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Share this:

As Swifties speculate about how serious Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is, the Kansas City Chiefs star is having some fun as he teases potential baby names.

Travis, 34, and his brother Jason, 36, interviewed Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, on their New Heights podcast - and the tight end mentioned he'd love to pay homage to one of Arnie's most iconic roles.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)© Michael Owens
Taylor and Travis, meanwhile, have become the new "it" couple

"I might name my first kid Conan. I might," Travis joked, referring to Schwarzenegger's role in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.

Travis may not have any children yet, but he does have three nieces from his brother Jason, who is father to Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 13 months. 

The couple seemed to have celebrated another milestone recently, as Taylor reportedly met Travis's nieces for the first time. Taylor and Travis traveled cross-country to see Jason and Kylie in Pennsylvania on Easter Sunday.

Jason and Kylie Kelce© Instagram
Jason and Kylie Kelce

The football star is absolutely beloved by his nieces, as according to his sister-in-law Kylie they particularly look out for him during matches. 

Kylie said to PEOPLE: "Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, 'Are we cheering for the red team?' Because usually, we're watching Uncle Trav."

Travis Kelce appears on the cover of the WSJ. Magazine's December/January 2024© GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine
Travis Kelce appears on the cover of the WSJ. Magazine's December/January 2024

It's no secret that Travis is big on family. 

"Everybody knows I’m a family guy," he told Wall Street Journal. He clarified that Taylor is too.

Uncle Travis
Uncle Travis

"Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

In another heartfelt moment that displayed Travis' love of family, he was recently spotted holding his friend Chandler Parsons' baby boy Chrome, a moment shared by his the five-month-old's mom Haylee.

"Uncle Trav's in town!" Haylee announced, capturing Travis's smile as he held Chrome on Instagram stories. The little one was dressed in football-themed pajamas for the occasion.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more