Travis Kelce's biggest lesson from girlfriend Taylor Swift might surprise you

Travis Kelce seems to be following in his girlfriend Taylor Swift's footsteps as he puts on the second iteration of Kansas City music festival Kelce Jam.

But as he's bringing on board the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz to headline the event, he won't be competing with the Eras Tour any time soon - and it's a big lesson he's learned from his girlfriend.

"Don't try and be Taylor, that's what I learned," he told The Hollywood Reporter, clearly awe-inspired by the record-breaking songstress.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour

"She’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it."

He added: "I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that."

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis and Taylor have been dating since last year

Travis has seen Taylor's impressive four hour concert multiple times now, joining her for stops on the international Eras Tour. Most recently, Travis was spotted in Singapore - and he's set to join her during the Europe leg of the Eras Tour, starting May 9 in Paris.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," adding “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

The couple recently got back from a holiday in the Bahamas, as they're making use of Taylor's down time between legs of the tour. Travis confessed that he's "oozing life right now".

He added: "I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full."