I'm a shopping expert and Cat Deeley's waistcoat is the effortlessly chic piece you need in your spring wardrobe

Cat Deeley is the latest high street queen to hit our screens, serving up countless sartorial wins since taking over as the new presenter of ITV's This Morning.

Her latest look that has me frantically clicking my way to checkout? The chicest suiting for spring, and it's still available to shop at one of my favourite high street labels, Mint Velvet.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley wears Mint Velvet's waistcoat and tailored cargo trousers

Cat's tailored khaki waistcoat features a cool asymmetric silhouette, with a V-neckline, welt pocket and a single-button fastening through the front. Retailing for £99, it comes in UK sizes 6-18 and you can also shop it in a gorgeous springtime pink hue.

Waistcoats have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, but last summer they had the whole street style set (and me) totally obsessed. While they look amazing dressed off-duty with a pair of linen wide-leg trousers, or jazzed up with a satin midi skirt, I love them styled as a full trouser suit. Whether it's with loafers for the office or stiletto heels for the evening, it's an effortlessly chic, easy to throw on outfit.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are This Morning's new hosting duo

It looks like Cat is also wearing Mint Velvet's matching tailored cargo trousers, which come in a very wearable straight-cut, with a high waist and patch pockets. They're available in three different lengths and retail for £109.

For the full suit, there's a matching blazer, which has an asymmetric cut and slightly oversized fit, with peaked lapels, buttoned cuffs, and a single button fastening through the front.

If you're equally into Cat's waistcoat, but you're looking for something a little more affordable, H&M has an asymmetric waistcoat for just £15.99. It comes in black, grey, beige and black pinstripe, but you'll have to hurry as unsurprisingly it's selling out fast. Super versatile, it can be worn alone (ultra chic), under a T-shirt (casual-cool) or with an oversized shirt à la H&M.

Cat has been championing high street brands since making her This Morning debut a few weeks ago and I've also spotted her wearing River Island, so I could definitely see her in this gorgeous £45 waistcoat in sage green. The trending piece comes in a more classic cut and looks amazing styled with the matching pleated trousers.