Cat Deeley’s high street cream lace blouse is giving me Emily in Paris vibes – j’adore

This Morning’s newest star Cat Deeley is scoring sartorial hit after sartorial hit since taking over the presenting reins from Holly Willoughby, and she’s done it yet again with a pretty spring-ready blouse from one of the high street’s most favoured brands.

I’m definitely reaching for Cat’s scalloped blouse, fresh out of the new in section at & Other Stories worn on Monday's show. Priced at £125/$159, (or £120 if you buy through H&M), it’s about as spot-on for the season and this in between weather as it gets. Made from a linen-like fabric, called Ramie, the a-line blouse is traced with feminine scalloped lace along the sleeves and placket, with raglan sleeves and a stand-up collar trimmed with the same edging.

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories blouse tapped into the scalloped trend

Cat Deeley’s outfit gave us a lesson in tonal dressing, by teaming the & Other Stories blouse with gently-flared white jeans and tan coloured boots. She added large gold hoops for the glam points and kept her hair loose and wavy. Since all-white isn’t a trend for everyone, I’d suggest wearing the blouse with stonewash jeans and mesh ballet flats, bridging the gap between smart and casual and winter and spring.

You could smarten the blouse up with a pleated skirt, or even keep it for the peak of summer as a cute cover-up over swimwear or that perennial cool-girl summer outfit of a white blouse with denim cut-offs.

For me, I’d layer it under a pair of denim dungarees and add a heeled boot as a way to smarten up a pair of denim overalls and giving that Parisian vibe I’m seeing on social media.

Cat’s blouse also comes in black, which you could style with cream jeans or save as a smarter work shirt – khaki wide leg trousers and this blouse are an ideal fashion match.

It's not just fashion, the scalloped trend has been big in homeware too, with scalloped edging appearing on lampshades, bedding and home accessories, and it has slowly been infiltrating fashion too with the pretty, girly wavy edging featuring on blouses, dresses, summer hats and linen trousers. My favourite look of the trend is a classic shirt or blouse with a scalloped collar, for a nod to the style.

Fans are loving Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd as the new presenting duo on This Morning

Cat’s This Morning outfits are becoming the ones to watch, from a sell-out striped Boden cardigan to her pretty Sezane blouse. I love that the 47-year-old has created her own This Morning style, often wearing jeans - something most of her predecessors rarely did, and easy for us viewers to recreate too. In fact, on Tuesday's show we even spotted the This Morning host wearing a £50 Sezane T-shirt with a red heart on the front - it's official, Cat's making casual cool.