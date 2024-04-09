Jessica Simpson almost bares all in tiny string bikini during spring break with her kids

Jessica Simpson had her fans doing a double take when she shared her latest bikini photos on Instagram.

The 43-year-old appeared almost naked in a side-on photo that exposed part of her chest, with her tiny bikini top partially covered by her long blonde hair that was styled in loose beach waves.

The snaps were from Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson's "epic" spring break in Cabo with their three kids, daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, five, and son Ace, ten.

In another photo, the mom-of-three posed on a boat deck with her eldest kids, Maxwell and Ace, highlighting the results of her 100 lbs weight loss by showcasing her toned abs and legs in the same bikini top and floaty shorts.

© Instagram Jessica almost bared all in her bikini top

Jessica previously revealed that she gained and lost 100lbs during each of her three pregnancies and that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now.

To aid her in her weight loss journey, she sought help from a nutritionist to get her "eating habits right", and now feels better than ever.

"I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually," she told Extra in 2022.

Other images from the trip included snapshots of Jessica and Maxwell, Ace holding up a huge fish, and the family enjoying swimming in the ocean and playing on the beach.

© Instagram Jessica gained and lost 100 lbs during each of her three pregnancies

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!" she captioned the carousel of photos.

The singer loves being a mom and previously shared how rewarding it was during an interview with ET. She said: "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow.

"It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

© Instagram Jessica and her lookalike daughter Maxwell

She has been married to Eric since 2014, with the pair tying the knot four years after their engagement. They married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told then-host Matt Lauer.

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

© Getty Jessica, Eric, and their kids

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

In 2020, she told Us Weekly: "In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free. Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection."

She added: "Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"

