Amy Nuttall shares 'strong' message and removes wedding ring following ex Andrew's new romance Andrew Buchan is reportedly dating his Better co-star Leila Farzad

Amy Nuttall has shared a defiant message with her fans following the news that her husband Andrew Buchan has begun a new romance with his Better co-star, Leila Farzad.

The Emmerdale actress, 40, and the Broadchurch actor, 44, got married in 2012 and went on to welcome one son and a daughter together, but Andrew reportedly left the family home and moved in with Leila at the end of 2022. See their on-screen chemistry in the video below...

WATCH: The trailer for BBC's Better, where romance blossomed for Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzad

Loading the player...

On her Twitter page, the Downton Abbey star ditched the regular cover image for a message that reads: "You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have." It's not known when she chose the picture, but it appears to refer to the breakdown of her marriage.

This is not the first time she has shared a cryptic post – Amy also shared an Instagram quote which read: "I am not impressed by money, social status or job titles. I'm impressed by the way someone treats other human beings."

DISCOVER: Everything Adele has said about £750k engagement ring and secret Rich Paul wedding plans

Amy previously wore a solitaire engagement ring and gold wedding band

The MailOnline reported that Amy said: "I can't talk about it. I'm sorry, I can't say anything." While she has remained largely silent about her split, Amy hinted that their marriage has come to an end by removing her wedding ring.

She previously sported a solitaire diamond engagement ring next to her gold wedding band, but both were nowhere to be seen when she was pictured in a casual navy puffer jacket in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday.

Andrew and Leila met on the set of Better

Leila married her husband James Maizels in 2013 and welcomed a daughter named Allegra in 2014. It is not known when they split.

Andrew and Leila reportedly met while filming BBC show Better which aired earlier this year, and fans have since commented on the pair's obvious on-screen chemistry.

READ NEXT: Michael Middleton is a very proud father of the bride in Princess Kate's unearthed wedding photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.