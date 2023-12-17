George Stephanopoulos pictured shirtless with pregnant wife Ali Wentworth in throwback beach photo

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are doting parents to two daughters, Elliott and Harper, and the couple are incredibly excited for them both to return home for the holidays, now that they both live away at college.

And in the lead up to their return, Ali went on a trip down memory lane as she went through the old photo albums, and found a beautiful black-and-white snapshot taken from her pregnancy.

While she didn't reveal which daughter she was expecting, it was likely her firstborn, Elliott, now 21, as no other children were pictured in the image. Ali was all smiles as she walked along with her husband and mom, Mabel 'Muffie' Wentworth, dressed in a crop top which displayed her growing bump.

"TBT pregnant and with my husband and Mama," Ali wrote alongside the picture. Fans adored the picture, with many commenting on the fact that notoriously reserved George was shirtless. "George’s first picture with his shirt off," one wrote, while another commented: "George is a snack." A third added: "George looks so cute and handsome," while a fourth remarked: "I love this photo for so many reasons."

George and Ali marked 22 years of marriage last month and they are just as in love now as they were when they first met. In fact, on their special day, November 20, Ali surprised her husband with a message which was played to him live on Good Morning America.

In footage taken from the couple's bedroom at their home in New York City, Ali was seen lying in bed, joking that it was another wedding anniversary where she was waking up alone, while turning on the TV to watch George chatting to a beautiful woman at work.

She began: "22 years... 22 years of waking up on our anniversary waking up alone in bed, only to watch you interview some beautiful actress on TV."

She concluded the message by telling her husband that she loved him, and that he should come home.

The surprise left George overcome with emotion and he was seen tearing up. "You really are tearing up there, you little softy!"

Robin Roberts said as she smiled and pointed at her colleague from across the news desk. George and Ali's love story escalated pretty quickly, with the pair getting engaged shortly after their first date.

They met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends, and chatted for hours at dinner together.

Ali spoke about their love story during a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012. "I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

