Emma Heming Willis towers over step-daughter Tallulah - see their Bruce Willis tribute

As it's Pulp Fiction's 30th anniversary, stars of the famous film gathered to celebrate in a joyous reunion, including Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel L. Jackson.

While Bruce Willis couldn't be there in person, the 69-year-old was well-represented as his daughter Tallulah and wife Emma took to the red carpet.

The duo took to the red carpet, with step mom Emma towering over the 30-year-old. The 45-year-old mom of two was clearly wearing heels, while it didn't look like Tallulah was. There's certainly a height gap between the two, as former model Emma is 5 foot 8, while Tallulah is 5 foot 3.

Emma and Tallulah were sure to pay tribute to Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and the iconic film. Emma opted for a sleek suit, similar to what Vincent Vega wore. Meanwhile, Tallulah wore a hat with her father's name on it, to make sure he was remembered at the event.

Fellow Pulp Fiction star John spoke fondly of working with Bruce on the set of the cult film.

"Bruce and I had a history", he said. "We did Look Who’s Talking together, and we had a massive success with it."

"So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other", he explained in the context of the movie.

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" John added. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

As well as honoring her father's work by attending the film reunion, Tallulah has made it clear that she remains close to Bruce amid his diagnosis.

"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room", she wrote in Vogue, adding "I have hopes for my father that I'm so reluctant to let go of. I've always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know we'd be such good friends if only there were more time."