Goldie Hawn's grandson is so grown up as he reunites with famous family after time apart

Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder Robinson is off at college in New York but he returned to his home in Los Angeles this week, where fans loved the glimpse into his life.

"Lots of love," he captioned the post which saw him standing in a driveway holding a stuffed cuddly panda and his mom Kate Hudson's pet pooch Hank looking up at him.

Ryder, 19, enrolled as a freshman in New York University – favored by many celebrities like the Sprouse and Olsen twins, Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe, and more – in the fall of 2022. He is now a sophomore, and is often visited by his parents, Kate and rocker dad, Chris Robinson.



© Instagram Ryder with his mom and dad at graduation in 2022

"It's so hard... All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one," Kate told Today's Willie Geist of the first semester after Ryder had made the big move across the country.

But he's had the support of all the A-list women in his life, with mom Kate and grandma Goldie all regularly commenting on his social posts, including one in February that showed a candid, black and white photo of him seemingly taken under a bridge, shot by a fellow classmate who's studying photography at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

© Gotham Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson are seen in Tribeca on December 09, 2022 in New York City

"Is it weird that I'm proud of your hair," Kate quipped in the comments, as his grandmother, Goldie, commented: "Yeah baby! Now that's a workout! Love you sooooo much!!!!" with a string of red hearts, heart-eyes, and applause emojis next to it.

Jennifer Aniston supported the post by way of a like, and so did Leslie Mann, whose youngest daughter with Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, Ryder dated last year.

Earlier in 2023 Ryder was joined by mom Kate in the Big Apple, with the mom-of-three revealing she had taken herself to see the hit Broadway musical, Shucked, and that it left her in tears of laughter.

Sharing a photo from the Playbill – and her incredible view of the stage – the actress wrote: "This production was an absolute blast! Book of Mormon in a corn field! I was so happy to see an early showing."

She added: "I laughed and laughed, shed a little tear and walked out with two songs stuck in my head. The show I didn't know I needed so badly! Go see this if you're in the city and get those laughing endorphins going. We all need it!"

Kate is also mom to 12-year-old son Bingham, with Matt Bellamy, as well as Rani Rose, four, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.