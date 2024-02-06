Goldie Hawn shares rare personal message following special family news: 'Out of my mind happy'

Goldie Hawn is a doting mom-of-three and when family is everything to her! It's safe to say that all three of her children have inherited her performance genes and she couldn't be more thrilled.

Most recently, the Hollywood star shared her delight after her only daughter, Kate Hudson, 44, hit a new career milestone.

Kate recently released her debut single, Talk About Love, and made it onto the iconic New York City billboards with a larger than life advertisement for the song.

After sharing a photo of the scene on social media, alongside the caption: "This NYC billboard got me dancing around the house this morning! Thank you @amazonmusic for making my day," Goldie was one of the first to reply.

The award-winning actress wrote: "Out of my mind happy !!! Way to go Daughter. TALK ABOUT LOVE!" Goldie shares Kate, and older son Oliver Hudson, 47, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She's also mom to Wyatt Russell, 37, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

Goldie Hawn shared a heartfelt message to daughter Kate Hudson

Kate's debut single was co-written by someone else special in her life, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who teamed up with Linda Perry.

The popular actress has often shared footage of herself singing, and showcased her vocal potential in the film Music back in 2021, but has only now released a song.

Kate Hudson's song made it to the NYC billboards

On her Spotify page, she wrote that she was "not sure what took her so long" to sing professionally. At the end of 2023, Kate gave a surprise performance on New Year's Eve while at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, where her family have a vacation home.

She wrote on social media: "Art, art, and more art. Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it. So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds a blowing and I’m going with it HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE! Please be safe and loving to all."

Goldie and Kate have a very close bond

Goldie has previously shown her pride for Kate's music online, with previous comments about her daughter's singing including: "Not only can you sing my baby, but you can also write songs like nobody's business," and "Listen to my songbird sing, it'll blow your mind."

It's not just Kate who is a talented musician in her famous family of actors, but her son too. The star's firstborn, Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is in a band.

© Steve Granitz Goldie Hawn with her famous family

Ryder was captured on camera performing on stage with his band in LA back in 2022, just before he went off to college in NYC.

At the time, his former stepdad, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, paid tribute to him on social media, writing: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He's off to @nyuniversity next week, can't believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

