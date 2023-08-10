Billie Eilish looks to future as she counts down to major career-defining moment

Billie Eilish has fans around the globe, and is about to meet many more on the other side of the pond!

The award-winning singer, who is just 21, is counting down the days until she departs the United States to fly to the UK, where she will be headlining at two major festivals, Reading and Leeds, at the end of August.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the superstar shared the lineup posters for the two well-known music events on her Stories, alongside the caption: "Can't wait to be back in the UK for Reading and Leeds."

Billie will be away from the United States for much of the month, as this weekend on August 12, she will be performing at the Sziget Fesztivál in Budapest, Hungary, and Lowlands festival in the Netherlands on August 18.

Just before heading over to the UK, she will be singing at the Rock en Seine in Saint-Cloud, France.

© Instagram The singer recently showed off her new red colour on Instagram

The singer has had an exciting career month, as at the end of July it was revealed that her song, 'What Was I Made For', was the most streamed track from the Barbie album.

The album was released a week before the record-making blockbuster hit screens and the emotional ballad had nearly 2.5 million streams per day, becoming the fastest pace of daily streams of all known Barbie songs before the premiere.

© Getty Images The award-winning star is so successful - and just 21!

A week after the movie was released, it gained over 30M more streams on Spotify. Billie is no stranger to headlining huge festivals and last year in 2022, she was the star at both Coachella and Glastonbury.

Talking to Vanity Fair at the end of 2022, she also opened up about her growth in her career to date, and how much more confident she feels as a result.

© Getty Images Billie on the red carpet with brother Finneas at the Barbie premiere

The star explained: "The most important thing to me now is being in touch with myself and how I am actually really feeling and listening to my gut—trusting my gut."

She added that she was hoping to be even braver in the future: "For the first time ever next year, I would like to maybe skydive, maybe do, like, a big bungee jump off a cliff or something. I really enjoy fear."

© Instagram Billie is known for her edgy, Gen-Z style

Billie gets fans talking not only about her songs and performances, but her evolving appearance as well. Earlier this week, she debuted an entire new look as she shared a photo on Instagram of her latest hair transformation.

The Bad Guy hitmaker first burst onto the scene with dark hair and chunky, colorful bangs, and then transformed into a bombshell blond for her Happier Than Ever album cycle.

© Instagram Billie is having an incredible year so far

Most recently, a back-to-brunette Billie surprised fans by showcasing a fiery red shade at the crown of her head, which slowly blended into her ebony locks.

