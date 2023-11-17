Billie Eilish is a Gothic wonder in unconventional look fit for a sci-fi movie

Billie Eilish arrived at the star-studded Variety Power of Women event last night and she rocked her usual unconventional style in a fashion moment that had us thinking of our favourite sci-fi movies.

The 'What Was I Made For' singer, 21, was seen at the Los Angeles event wearing an all-black ensemble comprised of an oversized single-breasted blazer with boxy shoulder pads and matching wide-leg black trousers. She added another layer with an oversized black shirt which she buttoned up to the top.

© Getty Billie's look was so vampy

The 'Lovely' singer added an unusual accessory, but we can't exactly expect convention from Miss Eilish. The star wore a black hood in a ribbed material that tied under her chin. A pair of chunky black trainers were an apt finishing touch.

© Getty The glasses were a sci-fi touch

As is the way with the 'Bad Guy' star, the star of the show was the hair. Billie wore her black hair unstyled in her typical 'undone' look to allow her incredible red roots to do the talking. Simple but eye-catching accessories also amplified her sci-fi aesthetic. She stacked chunky silver rings on her fingers and wore a pair of John Lennon-esque sunglasses with red-tinted lenses. A silver cuff on two of her teeth added to the edgy feel.

© Getty Billie's hood and teeth grill were an unusual touch

Billie was in good company when it comes to major fashion moments from some of Hollywood's most admired female stars. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex looked stunning as she made her return to the red carpet. She nailed quiet luxury in a stunning off-the-shoulder caramel dress by Proenza Schouler with the Proenza Schouler 'FLip Shoulder Bag' in black and the 'Dangerous Liaisons 105' black pumps from one of her favourite brands – Aquazurra.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Billie's Barbie album co-star Dua Lipa also stunned at the event. She wore an incredible cherry cola-coloured floor-length form-fitting gown that matched her scarlet hair. The 'Dance The Night' singer, 28, was pictured next to another star from the Barbie roster – Margot Robbie. The actress, 33, was seen in a sumptuous chocolate brown trailing maxi gown with a corseted Bardot-style top and a matching brown lip – an unusual choice for the star.

© Getty Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish at the Variety Power of Womenevent

Last night's event is not the first time that Billie has rocked a vampy look with a hood accessory. The sister of singer Finneas attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art earlier this month.

As a Gucci ambassador, it was only right that the star rocked the brand from head to toe and she rocked it well. The 'Ocean Eyes' singer wore a black tracksuit covered in the Gucci monogram that had chainmetal silver collars. She added the headscarf, a small leather bag and her iconic silver grill on her teeth.

© Getty Billie attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala

The singer had rocked a full Gucci fit to the event a year before. Billie opted for an unusual vibe when she arrived wearing brown Gucci silk pyjamas and matching eye mask as if she was ready for a slumber party.

She twinned with her then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in the Gucci ensemble and the pair were even seen on the red carpet wrapped in a Gucci quilt.

© Getty Billie rocked the Gucci pyjamas

When Billie was announced as a Gucci ambassador she spoke exclusively to Vogue. "I am honored to be part of Gucci's evolution in rethinking tradition," she told the publication. "It's a new understanding, and one that isn't afraid to evolve in a new direction, that truly matters to me," she said.

Since then, Billie has split from Jesse Rutherford and Billie's reps shared a statement with HELLO!, which read: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."