Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in the most figure-hugging strapless dress

Sofia Vergara seems to have an endless supply of gorgeous dresses in her wardrobe, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in a figure-skimming staples dress on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a stunning mirror selfie from her girl's night out, wearing a skin-tight white dress that featured foldover paneled detailing.

© Instagram Sofia accessorized with a gold chunky necklace and a matching bracelet

Accessorized to perfection as always, Sofia completed the look with a white woven handbag, a chunky gold chain necklace, a matching bracelet, and a selection of gold rings.

The 51-year-old wore her hair in a sleek straight style, with her signature makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush, and a matte pink lipstick to finish. Lovely!

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, which Sofia captioned: "Summer nights."

One follower wrote: "Pure perfection." While another added: "You're so beautiful!"

The Modern Family actress has been sharing photos of herself enjoying time with friends since her divorce from Joe Manganiello was announced on July 17 after seven years of marriage.

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Instagram Sofia shared a snap of her sparkly co-ord on her Instagram Stories

Sofia was spotted vacationing in Italy when the news was released, and just last week the star enjoyed a night out with friends as they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Looking the epitome of glamour, Sofia shared a photo with her Instagram followers wearing a fitted trouser co-ord covered in sparkling embellishments.