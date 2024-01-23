Sofia Vergara's high-profile dating history revealed

Sofia Vergara is living her best life! The actress, 51, is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated Netflix series, Griselda, and in a recent Q&A in London, the star opened up about her latest chapter.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara looks unrecognisable as she transforms into Griselda Blanco

"I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending. I wanted change," admitted Sofia. Newly single following her split from husband, Joe Manganiello, the TV star added that she relishes being an independent woman – just like Griselda. "I don't feel like I need a man. I mean, no, I want one but I don't need one," she said with a laugh.

While Sofia's open to love, she's happy being single too. And, with all this talk about relationships, it's got us wondering – who has she dated in the past? Meet Sofia's exes below…

Joe Gonzalez

Sofia married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1991. She was 18 at the time of their wedding in Colombia. Shortly after welcoming their son, Manolo, the couple decided to split in 1993.

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him [Manolo] trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could," Sofia recalled to PEOPLE in 2016. "When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

Following their divorce, Sofia and Joe have remained on good terms, with the actress telling Parade: "We're still close friends. When José comes to the United States, he stays with me."

Nick Loeb

Sofia dated American businessman and actor, Nick Loeb, for four years. The duo – who got together in 2010 – confirmed their engagement in 2012. During the course of their relationship, Sofia and Nick decided to have two of her embryos frozen, in the hopes of starting a family one day.

© Getty Sofia dated businessman Nick Loeb for four years

By 2014, however, Sofia had announced their decision to split. Penning a statement on her WhoSay account, she noted: "Not that anyone should care, but in order to not give the press the chance to invent crazy and hurtful drama, I prefer to tell my fans personally that Nick and I have [decided] to be apart.

"We have [been] having too many problems with figuring out how to spend time together and [because] of my work and now his, it's been getting worse and worse, not fun anymore." Sofia concluded: "We are still very close but we [believe this] is the best thing for us right now."

© Getty After splitting in 2014, the former couple ended up in a legal battle

While their breakup was initially amicable, Sofia and Nick were later involved in a lengthy legal battle over the custody rights of their frozen embryos.

In 2015, Nick, 48, argued that he should be allowed to use the embryos, despite the 2013 agreement he'd signed with Sofia, stating that they could only use the embryos if both parties had given their consent. After stating her desire to keep the embryos frozen, in 2021, a judge ruled in Sofia's favor, dismissing Nick's lawsuit altogether.

Joe Manganiello

Sofia's Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, introduced her to True Blood and Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello in May 2014. At the time, the mom-of-one was engaged to Nick Loeb. Once their split was made public, however, Joe decided to make his move and asked their mutual friend, Jesse, for the actress's number.

© Getty Sofia began dating Joe Manganiello in 2014

Recalling how it all happened on The Late Late Show, Jesse told James Corden: "When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number.'

"And then I called Sofia and I was, like, 'Can I give Joe your number?' And she was, like, 'Ay, no!'... but like, wanting me to give the number: 'Oh no, you go ahead, okay, okay.' And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there."

© Getty Joe popped the question in Hawaii

After going on their first date in New Orleans in June 2014, Sofia and Joe went from strength to strength, confirming their relationship in August. By December, they'd gotten engaged, with Joe popping the question during a trip to Hawaii.

"We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring," Joe told Haute Living. "I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

© Mark Sagliocco They tied the knot on November 22, 2015

On November 22, 2015, Sofia and Joe tied the knot at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. An opulent affair with 350 guests, among them were Sofia's Modern Family co-stars: Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell.

Following their wedding, the couple were frequently captured packing on the PDA on the red carpet, as well as celebrating one another with romantic tributes on social media.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple announced their split in July 2023

Shocking fans, Sofia and Joe announced their separation on July 17, 2023. Two days later, when Joe, 47, filed divorce papers, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split. He has since embarked on a relationship with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Speaking candidly in a new interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Sofia shared the real reason they called time on their marriage. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she stated.

© Getty Images Sofia stated that she and Joe had broken up because of their different views on having children

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. "I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Sofia added that if "love comes along" in the future, her partner has to "come with [his own] children."

Justin Saliman

Sofia's most recent romance was with Justin Saliman – a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopaedic surgeon. After announcing her separation from Joe Manganiello in July, the Griselda actress was spotted on several dates with her new man in the fall.

By January, however, it was reported that their romance had come to an end. Sofia has also spoken about finding a new love in the future, suggesting that she's no longer dating Justin.