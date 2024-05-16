Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner radiates joy with new man after Yellowstone star admits he 'took a beating'

Christine Baumgartner, 50, showcased newfound happiness as she strolled hand-in-hand with her new beau financier Josh Connor.

This public display of affection came shortly after Christine's ex-husband Kevin Costner, openly discussed the personal and professional challenges he faced during their high-profile divorce.

Dressed casually in athleisure, the pair seemed to radiate contentment and comfort in each other's company in pictures published by Daily Mail.

Christine was chic in a white quarter-zip jacket paired with black leggings and crisp white sneakers, her blonde tresses flowing freely.

© MEGA Christine Baumgartner is currently dating a new man

Josh complemented her style in a black ensemble accented with a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a stylish scarf, marking a moment of new beginnings for Christine after her 18-year marriage to the Yellowstone star.

This outing occurred just days after Kevin, 69, shared his struggles with the production of his acclaimed show Yellowstone.

© Noam Galai Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner recently divorced after 18 years of marriage

In an honest revelation, he discussed the impact of their divorce on his professional life, particularly how the show's production "imploded" amid allegations of feuding with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin expressed his dedication to the project despite the rumors and noted the complexities of renegotiating his contract under these stressful conditions.

"There was no script," Kevin explained in a candid interview with Deadline. "And then things imploded. I have taken a beating from those guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong."

Meanwhile, Christine's new relationship with Josh appears to be a source of strength and joy.

© Facebook Josh Connor is Christine's new man

Their connection, blossoming just four months after her divorce, has quickly deepened, highlighted by a romantic getaway to Hawaii over the Christmas period.

Josh, also a divorced father of three, became legally single just before their relationship began, adding a layer of shared understanding between them.

© Rodin Eckenroth Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2019

Josh, a respected figure in the financial world, serves as a managing director and co-portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital, specializing in transportation sector investments. His professional acumen and stability seem to complement Christine's life beautifully, as they navigate this new chapter together.

The divorce settlement between Christine and Kevin, while kept private, reportedly honored their prenuptial agreement, with Christine receiving substantial child support.

Despite the complexities of their separation, both have prioritized co-parenting their three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.