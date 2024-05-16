Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner radiates joy with new man after Yellowstone star admits he 'took a beating'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner radiates joy with new man after Yellowstone star admits he 'took a beating'

The outing marked a moment of new beginnings for Christine after her 18-year marriage to Kevin

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christine Baumgartner, 50, showcased newfound happiness as she strolled hand-in-hand with her new beau financier Josh Connor. 

This public display of affection came shortly after Christine's ex-husband Kevin Costner, openly discussed the personal and professional challenges he faced during their high-profile divorce.

Dressed casually in athleisure, the pair seemed to radiate contentment and comfort in each other's company in pictures published by Daily Mail

Christine was chic in a white quarter-zip jacket paired with black leggings and crisp white sneakers, her blonde tresses flowing freely. 

Christine Baumgartner is currently dating a new man© MEGA
Christine Baumgartner is currently dating a new man

Josh complemented her style in a black ensemble accented with a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a stylish scarf, marking a moment of new beginnings for Christine after her 18-year marriage to the Yellowstone star.

This outing occurred just days after Kevin, 69, shared his struggles with the production of his acclaimed show Yellowstone. 

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016 © Noam Galai
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner recently divorced after 18 years of marriage

In an honest revelation, he discussed the impact of their divorce on his professional life, particularly how the show's production "imploded" amid allegations of feuding with creator Taylor Sheridan. 

Kevin expressed his dedication to the project despite the rumors and noted the complexities of renegotiating his contract under these stressful conditions.

Recommended videoYou may also likeSee trailer for Yellowstone season four

"There was no script," Kevin explained in a candid interview with Deadline. "And then things imploded. I have taken a beating from those guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong."

Meanwhile, Christine's new relationship with Josh appears to be a source of strength and joy. 

Josh Connor is Christine's new man© Facebook
Josh Connor is Christine's new man

Their connection, blossoming just four months after her divorce, has quickly deepened, highlighted by a romantic getaway to Hawaii over the Christmas period. 

Josh, also a divorced father of three, became legally single just before their relationship began, adding a layer of shared understanding between them.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2019 © Rodin Eckenroth
Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2019

Josh, a respected figure in the financial world, serves as a managing director and co-portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital, specializing in transportation sector investments. His professional acumen and stability seem to complement Christine's life beautifully, as they navigate this new chapter together.

The divorce settlement between Christine and Kevin, while kept private, reportedly honored their prenuptial agreement, with Christine receiving substantial child support. 

Despite the complexities of their separation, both have prioritized co-parenting their three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more