Janet Jackson's appearance at 58 leaves fans stunned

Janet Jackson stunned her loyal fan base as she shared a beautiful photograph to mark her 58th birthday, with one telling her: "You get younger every year!".

The "Together Again" singer uploaded the stunning shot to Instagram, showing her wearing a lacy bustier underneath a black blazer as she beamed off-camera.

She opted for bronzer on the apples of her cheeks as well as slick of lip gloss and accessorized with gold hooped earrings.

"Thank you all soo much for the love! You’ve made my day so special. I’m so grateful for you and love you dearly," Janet wrote in the caption, including three kissing emojis.

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She’s an ICON. She’s a LEGEND. She is THE MOMENT. Wishing you, The Empress of Pop, the happiest of birthdays. You are loved beyond measure."

"Janet hasn’t aged at all," another said, while a third added: "Happy Birthday Ms Jackson! [fire emoji] ...like a fine wine."

It comes just weeks after the pop icon announced she's heading out on the road again this fall, bringing her Together Again tour to the UK and Europe in late 2024, marking her first shows in a number of years.

An Instagram video showed Janet, wearing an all-black ensemble and trainers, taking part in rehearsals with an entourage of dancers.

Famous family

Janet Damita Jo Jackson, born on May 16 1966 is the tenth and youngest child of the famous Jackson family, including her late brother, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

She began her career in television, starring in the show, The Jacksons, in 1976, before appearing in Good Times and Diff'rent Strokes.

In 1982, she landed a recording contract, releasing her debut eponymous album the same year.

© Getty Janet performing on tour in Florida last year

But it was her third and fourth albums, Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989) which catapulted her to mega stardom, producing a number of top-five hits in the US charts.

To date, Janet has released 11 studio albums, the most recent being Unbreakable in 2015.

Marriages and motherhood

At the age of 18, she eloped with fellow singer James DeBarge in September 1984, but the marriage was annulled just over a year later.

In 1991, Janet married songwriter and director René Elizondo Jr but the marriage ended in divorce in 2003. From 2002 to 2009, she also dated music producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri.

© Getty Janet and her ex-husband, Wissam al Mana, in 2013

The star is also a doting mother to a seven-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.