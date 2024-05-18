Demi Moore looks phenomenal in figure-hugging sequin gown – and she's dripping in jewels

Demi Moore has so far won major fashion points during her time at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 61-year-old pulled out another sensational look on Friday to attend the Chopard Trophy Awards at Carlton Beach.

Demi looked flawless in a strapless blue Balenciaga gown that was covered in sequins and sparkled under the lights.

Her physique looked incredible in the form-fitting dress, which also boasted structured hip accents and a floor-sweeping train.

© Getty Images Demi looked incredible in her sequin gown

As if her dress didn't sparkle enough, Demi accessorized with blinding Chopard jewelry consisting of the Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace, which features 70.40 carats of paraiba tourmaline, and 43.38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Her raven hair was worn down in her signature straight, sleek style with a center parting, and she highlighted her facial features with a smokey eye look and nude glossy lips.

Demi served as 'Godmother of the Trophee Chopard' at the ceremony, presenting the annual award to "an actress and an actor who have made a promising start to their careers," according to a press release.

This year, the award went to Talk to Me star Sophie Wild and Challengers star Mike Faist.

© Getty Images Demi accessorized with Chopard jewelry

This was her second head-turning look of the day. Earlier, she rocked up to the premiere of Kings of Kindness wearing a figure-hugging Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

Demi looked glamorous in the striking, floor-length red dress which featured beaded embellishments, floral details, and a structured V-neckline.

Again, she opted for Chopard jewelry and wore ruby and diamond chandelier earrings to match her dress, alongside red stilettos.

© Getty Images Demi looked a vision in her red beaded dress

Demi is in Cannes to promote her new movie, The Substance, which will premiere on May 20 and is competing for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.

The movie is described as a body horror with a feminist take and revolves around a new product called 'The Substance' which promises to transform people into a "more perfect" version of themselves.

The description on Cannes' official website read: "Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself, younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time." It added: "One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy isn't it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

© Getty Images Demi Moore wear a custom made gown by designer Harris Reed

So far, it's been a month of head-turning looks from Demi. On May 6, she returned to the Met Gala after a five-year absence wearing a breathtaking creation by Harris Reed.

Demi was the epitome of elegance in a black column gown that bloomed with pink-and-white floral designs, capped by a striking spiked, heart-shaped structural element at the bodice.

The gown, which blended classic elegance with avant-garde artistry, was complemented by an exquisite selection of diamond jewelry from Cartier, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

The dress's unique material was revealed by designer Harris Reed to be vintage archival wallpaper, transformed into a couture masterpiece.