Why Zac Brown filed a restraining order against his wife over an Instagram post –– her allegations in it

Things are not looking good in Zac Brown's marriage, or rather, divorce proceedings with Kelly Yazdi.

The Zac Brown Band singer has filed a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, after she appeared to share unsavory details of their relationship in a May 4 Instagram post.

The former couple first announced they were divorcing in December of 2023, four months after they tied the knot; they first confirmed they were engaged in December of 2022.

In a statement to People after he filed the restraining order on May 17 in Georgia, Zac, 45, said: "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation. My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

Zac claims in his filing that Kelly, 33, is violating an employee and confidentiality agreement from August 2022 with her Instagram post, which is still public; Kelly was an employee of the Zac Brown Band from August 2022 to February 2023.

Per the court documents obtained by People, the country star's legal team is accusing Kelly of having "taken it upon herself to exact revenge upon Mr. Brown."

© Getty Zac and Kelly in June of 2022

It further asks her to to make "any public statement or disclosing any confidential or private information in violation of the terms of Ms. Yazdi's Employee and Confidentiality Agreements," and should the restraining order be granted, she would have to delete any Instagram posts making such statements about her estranged husband and his business.

One of the Instagram posts in question is a video of Kelly doing a series of sun salutations before diving into the pool, and her lengthy caption started with: "The rebirth. She is beginning again… Her sunshine breaking through the passing storm. Choosing to walk in grace and faith. Knowing that all is well and the truth will surface."

© Instagram Kelly is a fitness influencer

"She was the butterfly caught in a net disguised as love," she later wrote, adding: "Her love was always unconditional. She thought his was too…"

"[Over time] it became apparent that he only knew conditional love; his unhealed trauma expressing itself [through] his need to tame," she went on, and though she never called out Zac by name, she then listed what appeared to be a series of requests she would allegedly receive from him.

© Getty Zac split from his first wife Shelly after 12 years of marriage in 2018

Some of them included: "Don't model anymore. Take this picture off your Instagram," and: "Don't post that bikini picture. Don't post any more fitness videos," as well as: "I want to protect you, your body is sacred to me, can't you see this is because I love you."

Kelly added: "Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse," and: "It nearly destroyed her… his betrayal forced her down a road through hell and brutal heartbreak, and the terrifying reality of narcissistic abuse… the scary truth that patiently waited to unmask itself only after vows were made."