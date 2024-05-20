Cate Blanchett, Winnie Harlow and more bring Hollywood glamour to Cannes day 7 – best photos

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are loving life on the French Riviera! Following press conferences for The Substance and Horizon, not to mention the Women in Motion talks, day seven of Cannes drew to a close with an epic red carpet for The Apprentice.

Starring Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, and Jeremy Strong, the film's cast turned out in style on Monday night, as did Cate Blanchett, Barbara Palvin and Winnie Harlow. Take a look at the best photos from day seven…

© Getty Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett ruled The Apprentice red carpet in a black and pink off-the-shoulder gown. Earlier in the day, the award-winning actress had been interviewed by Angelique Jackson as part of the Kering Women in Motion Talks.

© Getty Candice Swanepoel A vision in white, Candice Swanepoel stepped out in a strapless dress adorned with the most delicate floral appliqués. Accessorising with a diamond-encrusted angel wing necklace, the supermodel's look had fans swooning.

© Getty Maria Bakalova Maria Bakalova brought the drama in a voluminous tulle gown. A milestone night for the actress, Maria stars as Ivana Trump in The Apprentice and was positively beaming as she reunited with her co-stars on the red carpet.

© Getty Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow exuded elegance in a decadently beaded two-piece, which she teamed with a statement wide-brimmed hat.