Ben Affleck hints at status of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez in new photos

Ben Affleck stepped out in Santa Monica on Tuesday amid reports that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is in trouble.

The star dined at Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, on May 21 and looked casual but tense during his night out with guy friends.

Despite rumours of marital issues with his wife, Ben wore his wedding ring firmly on his left hand, in what could be a subtle way to suggest things are ok in camp Bennifer.

While he was in California, Jennifer was gracing the red carpet at the premiere of her movie, Atlas, in Mexico City

She wowed in a stunning, floor-length gown complete with a plunging neckline and ruffles.

Jennifer also wore a band on her engagement finger but it did not appear to be the ring gifted to her by her Ben for their wedding.

© Backgrid Ben Affleck wore his wedding ring while dining out with friends

The actress and singer was also solo on Monday for the premiere of the Netflix movie in Hollywood.

Ben, who reunited with Jennifer in 2021 and married her in 2022, was notably absent from her big night, reportedly because he was busy working on the sequel to his film The Accountant in LA.

© Getty Images Jennifer was in Mexico City while Ben was in LA

When Jennifer arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Monday night, she was wearing her dazzling wedding ring.

During her appearance on the show, she became emotional about the piece of jewelery as she recounted the moment Barbara Streisand admired it.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer was all smiles

“She just kind of was like asking me to look at my engagement ring that Ben had given me years ago. And lots of kind of just, you know, so that's a big diamond. You know, and I was like, yes, it is,” Jennifer recalled with a nostalgic smile.

Speculations have been rife that the couple might be living apart.

© John Shearer JLo and Ben are facing speculation over their marriage

The glamorous duo has not been seen publicly for 47 days, with their last appearance together on March 30 in New York City, where they were spotted hand in hand.

Jennifer attended the Met Gala, where she served as co-chair, without Ben by her side.

Adding to the intrigue, he attended the May 5 Roast of Tom Brady without Jennifer, further fueling speculation about their relationship.