Ben Affleck's latest move suggests he's not going home to Jennifer Lopez anytime soon

Ben Affleck is currently staying in a luxury rented mansion rather than at the home he shares with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, as they navigate a reportedly rocky stage in their marriage.

The Batman actor is residing in the Brentwood pad which costs a whopping $100,000 a month alone and his latest move suggests he will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

New photos have emerged of workmen at the home building a higher gate to increase privacy, a move which wouldn't be so urgent if Ben were planning on moving home soon.

While JLo hasn't been spotted visiting Ben at his rental, his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner has. The home is conveniently located two blocks from where she lives with their three children, Samuel, 12, Finn, 15, and Violet, 18.

The Yes Day actress was seen making a visit to her former husband as she drove there in her sleek BMW i7.

Jennifer approached the mansion with a calm demeanor and quickly navigated the security system to gain access.

The visit came just days after Ben was pictured with Jennifer, for the first time in weeks at a school play for Fin, which both Jennifers attended.

Speculation about trouble in Ben and JLo's marriage arose after the couple went nearly two months without being photographed together.

Jennifer was quizzed on the state of her marriage by a reporter in Mexico City on May 22.

At the time, she was promoting her movie, Atlas, but the line of questioning turned personal.

Sitting alongside her co-star, Simu Liu, Jennifer was suddenly asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" Before the unidentified reporter added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

Her co-star tried to protect her, insisting "We're not doing that," but Jennifer chose to respond with five simple words.

"You know better than that," she quipped before standing up, blowing a kiss to the audience and wrapping up the conversation.

Ben, who reunited with Jennifer in 2021 and married her in 2022, has been notably absent from her premieres because he is reportedly busy working on the sequel to his film The Accountant in LA.

It has also been claimed that his move to the rental was so that he could focus on his movie, which is shooting nearby.