Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's new video of daughter Teddy has fans saying the same thing

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are doting parents to four children and it appears that the couple's eldest daughter, Teddy, ten, is preparing to follow in her father's footsteps.

As you can see in the video below, Teddy has inherited her father's showmanship as she showed off all of her best moves in front of an adoring crowd as the pop legend prepared to perform for his XXV tour. The youngster could have been one of the show's backing dancers as she grooved while wearing a green track jacket and pair of white shorts with matching trainers as she performed for her father, who wore a striking bodysuit.

WATCH: Robbie Williams' daughter takes after father with epic performance

Ayda couldn't help but show her pride in her young girl, as she enthused: "Family Warm Up Backstage @robbiewilliams @shopayda #goteddy #tourlife #backstage #familytime AWxx," finishing the post with a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many saying how much Teddy was already following in Robbie's footsteps. One commented: "Teddy said 'Let me entertain you' and that she did. Go on mini Williams," and a second mused: "In Italy we say that the apple never falls far from the tree."

© Instagram Teddy showed off her incredible moves

A third added: "Like father like girl... bless... she knows how to dance cool girl," while a fourth posted: "She's gonna be joining dad on stage soon just like Willow Hart."

Celebrity children have recently been joining their famous parents onstage, with Pink's daughter, Willow, stealing the show during the American singer's tour as she seamlessly performs the duet Cover Me In Sunshine with her parent. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy has also been joining her megastar mum, Beyoncé during her recent tour.

© Kevin Mazur Willow has been joining Pink on her recent tour

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last October, Ayda shared how Teddy could potentially follow Robbie into the music industry with her own talents. "I'll have to hold our [ten-year-old] daughter Teddy back from jumping up on the stage," she joked.

"She's got a beautiful voice and composes songs on the piano; I can 100 per cent see her following in Daddy's footsteps… Just the other day she told me: 'I'm thinking in a few years I should go up on stage with Daddy."

© Instagram Teddy is hoping to join her father on stage

And it's not just with singing where Teddy is taking after her father, as Ayda jested: "Much like her father, Theodore Rose Williams has stolen all of my clothes. She now has a varsity jacket and the sweatpants. But it made sense that she had the Teddy [design] – I did name all the pieces after my family.

WOW: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field is all legs in jaw-dropping swimsuit photo

"She's taking mental cues without saying it. I want all my children – especially my girls – to know that anything is possible and if you can dream it, it can happen."

© Europa Press News Robbie is currently on tour

The couple have an incredibly close bond with their children, with Ayda exclusively telling HELLO! that she feels a little "guilty" if she chooses to spend time without her brood, which also includes son Charlie, eight, daughter Coco, four, and son Beau, three.

The former X Factor judge explained: "Whenever I take 'me time', I feel really guilty about it, but then I remind myself: 'No, this is good. You're still a person. It's okay. There's some weird unspoken language when you become a parent, where you think: 'Oh, I can't, because I could be doing this with my child right now.'"