Michelle Keegan wore a pair of pistachio green Adidas Gazelle trainers so I ordered a very similar pair (oh, and they're on sale)

Michelle Keegan knows a thing or two about fashion trends, and she'll definitely be aware that Adidas trainers are THE trainers to be wearing right now. I've even seen headlines that they're the "IT Girl shoe of the season."

Whether you're in the Samba club or the Spezial society or the Gazelle gang, it's Adidas that's truly having a moment right now.

Michelle, 36, posted a photo of herself on Instagram in Australia and she's wearing a very stylish ensemble, completed with a pair of pistachio green Gazelle sneakers from Adidas.

© Michelle Keegan Michelle Keegan wearing a pair of light green Adidas Gazelle trainers

I was immediately influenced and ordered a pair that are very similar - but more on those later.

Let's hope that the Fool Me Once actress was savvy enough to get her Gazelle trainers on sale because ASOS currently has them with 15% off. If you're wanting to get in on the club, don't delay because these are 'selling fast' according to the ASOS website.

The Gazelles are an original silhouette from 1979, and are instantly unmistakable thanks to their retro design, the three stripes along the side and the suede material. The soft suede and durable leather lining come together on a gum rubber outsole with a translucent effect to give the adidas indoors their own striking look.

Huge in the 90s, Gazelle pumps made up the uniform of Britpop, being worn by icons such as Kate Moss and Oasis.

© Shutterstock Kate Moss has always been a fan of Adidas trainers - here she is in September 2015

But how has Michelle Keegan styled them perfectly for 2024? Michelle has kept it casual with wide leg blue stonewash jeans, a white vest and a cream cardigan. She's dialed it up with the accessories, opting for chunky gold earrings, a gold necklace and bracelet and what would appear to be a Bottega Veneta tote bag.

Michelle is currently in Australia and has shared a gallery of photos from her trip so far. She's there because she's fuling season 2 of Ten Pound Poms.

All of her Instagram followers are keen to know where her jeans are from? I have no idea but they do look very similar to the Abercrombie Loose jeans, £63.75 (SAVE 15%).

I was influenced by Michelle and ordered a pair of light green trainers, but as I'm a sucker for neon colours I chose a pair of Spezial delights, £80, with the same light green suede but with hot pink stripes and laces.

© Leanne Bayley I'm obsessed with my new Adidas Spezial sneakers

I can't wait to wear my new sneaks and I'll be styling them up very similarly to Michelle, but I do like to match so I'll be wearing a lime green cashmere knit from M&S as well, and maybe even a hot pink coatigan I bought from Marks & Spencer (if you regularly read HELLO! you might have seen the article I wrote about it looking identical to one of Princess Kate's pink coats).

Has Michelle influenced you like she influenced me?