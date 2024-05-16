Gogglebox's Ellie Warner poses with rarely-seen boyfriend Nat and baby Ezra to mark special milestone

Ellie Warner is set to celebrate her son Ezra's first birthday in the coming days, and preparations have already begun!

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Gogglebox star shared a series of photos including one of herself with little Ezra and her rarely-seen boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

In the post, Ellie revealed how proud she was to bake her son's first birthday cake. "Early 1st birthday celebrations for Ezra! Got to milk your 1st birthday," she wrote. "I just wanted to show off the cake I made really."

Ellie's followers were quick to heap praise on her efforts, with one writing: "Happy birthday Ezra! And well done you for actually making the cake!!!! Top mum points!!!" Another said: "Happy birthday. The cake looks awesome." A third post read: "Happy birthday to the little one and congratulations on your cake sweetie."

The TV star and boyfriend Nat, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their baby son last year, and in a post shared on Instagram at the time, Ellie gushed: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

© Instagram Ellie and Nat are parents to little Ezra

Ellie, 33, confirmed her pregnancy on an episode on Gogglebox, appearing alongside her sister Izzi, to whom she showed her ultrasound scan.

"When I showed mum the picture she said, 'Oh can I take a picture,' and you didn't even look at it for two minutes," Ellie told her sister when reflecting on the moment she shared the scan with their mother. In defence, Izzi joked: "I did! I told you where the things were, I'll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy."

Although Ellie and Nat have had plenty to celebrate over the past couple of years, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the pair in light of Nat's life-threatening injuries. He was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

© @ellie__warner/Instagram Ellie with her baby son Ezra

Thankfully, he has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his parenting journey alongside Ellie.