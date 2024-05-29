Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has heated altercation with 'drunk' fan: 'You're embarrassing yourself'

Kylie Kelce was caught up in an altercation with a fan who appeared intoxicated during a date night with her husband, Jason Kelce in New Jersey.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment that Kylie and the unknown woman exchanged heated words outside a restaurant over Memorial Day weekend.

© Getty Images Kylie stood her ground during a fan altercation

In the clip, both women get close to each other's faces as a man tries to step between them, while Jason can be seen in the background watching on.

The "Word to the Wise" podcast shared a brief video of the confrontation, in which the woman can be heard saying to Kylie: "I don't give a [expletive] who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!"

Kylie can then be heard saying: "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

According to multiple witnesses, the woman allegedly went up to Jason and Kylie's vehicle, either in traffic or in the parking lot at Steve & Cookies Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Margate City, asking for a photo.

However, after Kylie politely declined, informing her that she was on a date with her husband, the situation escalated.

After the video of the incident cut off, the witnesses claimed that Kylie and Jason continued to the restaurant to resume their date night.

© Getty The couple didn't let the incident spoil their date night

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users jumping to Kylie's defense. "They don't owe fans anything, it's not part of their job to take pictures with you," one wrote on X. Another said: "Kylie did what needed to be done - I’m Loving the Kelce’s even more day by day."

Jason and Kylie appear to have plenty of time to enjoy date nights now that he has retired. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL following 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

Jason gave an emotional 40-minute speech during a press conference on March 4 to confirm he was bidding adieu to his illustrious NFL career. Kylie, Travis, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce were in the crowd to show their support for Jason.

© Getty Jason retired from the NFL in March

During his speech, Jason said: "Thank you, Philadelphia. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday.

"Growing up, it has truly been a privilege. You have all been so good to me and my family. Growing up in Cleveland, I watched all of my favorite athletes leave the city. Hell, my whole team left the city."

He continued: "It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city, and I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I try.

© Getty Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles

"I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here."

He concluded: "And that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians. That's all I got."