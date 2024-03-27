Macaulay Culkin shares cheeky birthday tribute to Brenda Song for 36th birthday: 'You are my reason'

Macaulay Culkin may be private about his family life with Brenda Song, but he won't shy away from gushing about his love for her.

The two former child stars, who started quietly dating in 2017, have recently made waves over their rare but sweet outings together, and now the Home Alone actor has melted hearts over his tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday.

As the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum rang in her 36th trip around the sun, she was treated to a cheeky birthday message from her hubby.

THROWBACK: Home Alone

Macaulay took to Instagram Wednesday and shared a photo of Brenda, pictured in a bathrobe and with her hair wrapped in a towel, plus a bottle of champagne next to her.

"Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," he endearingly wrote in his caption, declaring: "You are my reason. I love you."

He also shared a photo of a milk carton with Brenda's birthday as its expiration date, and joked: "P. S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the tribute, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to the woman who brought back the light and saved our beloved Kevin McCallister," referring to Macaulay's iconic Home Alone character, as others followed suit with: "The absolute best. You both deserve the very best. Happy birthday to your love!!!" and: "They are relationship goals," as well as: "Happy Birthday Brenda, hope your day is wonderful."

MORE: Macaulay Culkin makes rare appearance with fiancée Brenda Song for glamorous date night

MORE: Inside the real 'Home Alone' house – and its jaw-dropping value

Macaulay and Brenda were confirmed to be engaged in early 2022; they welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April of 2021, followed by another son, whose name they have not disclosed, born in 2022.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN The couple with their sons in December

Both boys were in attendance when the family made a rare appearance in honor of the doting dad's Hollywood Star ceremony last December.

At the time, he again gave the sweetest of shout-outs to his fiancée, saying in his speech: "I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything." He continued: "You're the best person I've ever known… And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.