Robin Roberts left 'a little shaky' after scary situation on GMA behind-the-scenes: 'Got my heart pumping'

The morning of Tuesday, May 28 proved to be an unintentionally exciting one for Robin Roberts behind the scenes of Good Morning America.

The 63-year-old TV anchor usually starts her day with a morning message on Instagram, followed by a prayer with her glam squad (affectionately termed as the "glam fam") before going on the air.

For the latest video, however, she appeared a little shaken up, lightly tapping her chest while greeting her fans, explaining that an unexpected start threw off their momentum a bit.

She explained: "We had the alarm going off here, people were just walking around. But then the security said, 'False alarm!'," before turning to her squad member, who said: "Ain't nothing false about an alarm."

Robin took a bit of a breather, joking: "Whoo! Got my heart pumping," and then continued with business as usual with her message and prayer for the day.

She also captioned her clip: "Good morning! Glam Fam & I are a little shaky after an alarm went off in the studio but not gonna stop us from sharing our #tuesdaythoughts."

Fans of the anchor voiced their support, seeing the humor in the situation as much as she did, leaving responses like: "Good morning Robin. Glad it was a false alarm," and: "Happy Tuesday to you all! Nothing like a wake up practice drill," as well as: "Amen!! Glad it was a false alarm!"

Robin also continued to receive well wishes from her followers for her broken wrist, for which she is still sporting a cast (and even jokingly pumped with it on the air when interviewing special guest Richard Gere).

Earlier this month, she spoke on the show about how she'd ended up with the injury, explaining that it was an accident on the tennis court (coincidentally timed with the release of Challengers) that left her with the wrist brace.

While at first joking: "You oughta see the other guy, why I oughta," in her morning video at the time, she revealed: "I took a tumble on the tennis court and fractured my wrist."

She bemoaned: "All my years being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and, hopefully, my last one as well. Here we are though!" Robin added later on that show that she actually fell back on the court and her wrist caught the brunt of the fall because of the racquet still in hand.

And it turns out, Robin wasn't alone in her pain, as her wife Amber Laign had seemingly injured her pinky at the same time as well and wore a bandaid in a selfie she shared early in May. Robin captioned the snap: "Sweet Amber & I are both on the mend but not stopping us from traveling to Houston for [a] special night benefiting @mdandersoncancercenter."

When their friend Tommy DiDario commented on the photo: "Love you beauties," Amber joked in response: "Quite the splinted duo." Other followers wished them both a safe journey (they were flying to Houston that night) and speedy recovery.